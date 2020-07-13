“Unsolved Mysteries” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second time, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
That Netflix Original is a reboot of the long-running mystery show. Each episode focuses on a standalone mystery ranging from alien abduction to murder.
The new environmental travel show “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” took the second-place spot. That’s also a Netflix Original and features the famous actor globe-trotting to explore solutions to ecological problems.
Eight of the top 10 spots are Netflix Originals this week (same as last week). I’m particularly frustrated to see “Floor Is Lava” still holding on in the ranking. Last week, I wrote a story recommending Netflix competition shows that are actually good.
For what seems like the millionth time, “The Office” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” are the two non-Originals in the ranking.
Read on for the top 10 shows list.