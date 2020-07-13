“Unsolved Mysteries” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second time, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

That Netflix Original is a reboot of the long-running mystery show. Each episode focuses on a standalone mystery ranging from alien abduction to murder.

The new environmental travel show “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” took the second-place spot. That’s also a Netflix Original and features the famous actor globe-trotting to explore solutions to ecological problems.