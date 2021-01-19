“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix true-crime docuseries focuses on Los Angeles detectives trying to find the perpetrator behind multiple murders and assaults in 1985. The series stitches together archival footage, reenactments and talking-head interviews.

Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” fell to second place. The Netflix Original debuted in December and has been popular on the platform ever since. The show tells the story of young rich people in 1800s England.

Netflix "Night Stalker" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Bling Empire,” “Lupin,” “Disenchantment” and “Cobra Kai.”

“Disenchantment” and “Lupin” both recently debuted new episodes on the service. You can read recommendations for those shows in Streamline’s January roundup of what to watch on Netflix.

“CoComelon,” the animated kids show that has been listed just about every week since it joined the service last spring, remains on the list in 10th place. I pity any parent who has had to play that show on repeat throughout the pandemic.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.