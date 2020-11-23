“The Crown” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format. This is the second week in a row it has held both distinctions.
This fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown” focuses on the introduction of Princess Diana into the family and Margaret Thatcher becoming the U.K.’s prime minister. I think this new season is the best show Netflix has had all year, so I’m happy to see it doing well on the service.
After spending multiple weeks at number one, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” holds onto the second-place spot for the second week in a row. The show focuses on a young woman who masters the game of chess in the 1960s.
Three other Netflix Originals made the top 10 this week: “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “The Great British Baking Show” and “We Are the Champions.”
“We Are the Champions” is a docu-series that debuted last week and focuses on quirky competitions throughout the world, such as chasing after a rolling wheel of cheese down a steep hill.
For the umpteenth time, “Cocomelon” and “The Office” also placed on the list. “The Office” has been consistently on the list since Netflix introduced the popularity rankings at the beginning of the year. “Cocomelon” has been regularly on the list since Netflix added the show in June.
