“The Crown” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on the service regardless of format. This is the second week in a row it has held both distinctions.

This fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown” focuses on the introduction of Princess Diana into the family and Margaret Thatcher becoming the U.K.’s prime minister. I think this new season is the best show Netflix has had all year, so I’m happy to see it doing well on the service.

After spending multiple weeks at number one, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” holds onto the second-place spot for the second week in a row. The show focuses on a young woman who masters the game of chess in the 1960s.