“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The show is also the most popular offering on Netflix regardless of format, the second week in a row it has held both distinctions.

The Netflix Original follows the 2018 hit “The Haunting of Hill House.” This new show doesn’t share a storyline but has the same spooky vibe, making it a good pre-Halloween watch. “Bly Manor” tells the story of a woman who takes care of two mysterious children in an old mansion with paranormal activity.

“Bly Manor” earned an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eike Schroter/Netflix A scene from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" on Netflix.

“Emily in Paris” placed No. 2 for the second week in a row. The consensus around that show now seems to be that everyone has checked it out but also concluded that it’s terrible. (Its greatest writing sin was definitely making fun of Lou Malnati’s deep-dish pizza and Chicago in general.) But terrible shows often do well on Netflix, so it will probably remain in the ranking for at least a few more weeks.

Notably the show “Ratched” fell out of the top 10 after being in the ranking since its debut in mid-September. Just last week, Netflix said that “Ratched” was the most watched new scripted show on the service all year.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.