The Most Popular Thanksgiving Dishes In Every State

As Thanksgiving approaches, people across the country are arranging travel, picking up festive decorations and most importantly, making meal plans for the most food-centric holiday of the year.

Of course, everyone has their own personal favorites when it comes to classic Thanksgiving dishes, but it seems the popularity of each offering can vary based on your state. The home design website House Method put together two maps breaking down the most most-searched savory and sweet Thanksgiving dishes in each state.

House Method

The maps are based on search interest data from Google Trends. According to the data, roasted turkey was the most-searched Thanksgiving recipe in nine states, while salads and dressing (aka stuffing) took the top spot in six states each.

The data also showed some regional trends, with sweet potato casserole winning in southern states like Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina, and yams dominating out west in California, Nevada and Utah (and up in Alaska).

House Method

As for dessert, pumpkin pie took first place in 15 states. Interestingly, so did brownies. Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas are all about the pecan pie.

Apparently, folks in Maine love pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, while apple fritters are popular in Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Connecticut.

House Method