1
Long-lasting hard shell luggage from a cult-favorite travel brand
2
A multi-compartment hiking backpack that's great for travel
3
A complete set of non-toxic pots and pans with a space-conscious storage shelf
4
A set of seven natural wood frames for displaying diplomas and photos
5
A super thick and plush oversized beach towel
6
A durable steamer trunk for extra storage and sentimental value
7
A 39-piece tool kit and storage case
8
A six-piece set of versatile plastic stacking totes for packing, storage and more
9
A set of fresh new linens made with cooling organic bamboo cotton
10
A collapsible laundry basket and highly-rated laundry detergent
11
A gift card to buy professional clothes for work and interviews
12
A custom-made glass mug that sports the college of your choice
Advertisement