If you want to give that special graduate in your life something a bit more thoughtful than cash, while also having the assurance they will use your gift for years to come, keep reading to find cult-favorite luggage that’s perfect for travel, functional household essentials, versatile storage solutions and professional clothing for the office.

To create this list, we called on our readers from the HuffPost Parenting Facebook page to tell us what were some of the most loved and practical graduation gifts that they had ever given or received and why.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.