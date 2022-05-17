Shopping

The Most Practical Gifts For Graduates

From luggage to laundry items to comfortable bedding, these are the most-loved gifts our readers gave high school and college grads -- or were thrilled to receive themselves!

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Prepare your grad for their next journey in life with this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=gradgifts-TessaFlores-051322-627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carawayhome.com%2Fproducts%2Fcookware-sets%2F%3Fcolor%3Dsage%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw4PKTBhD8ARIsAHChzRI9O97aafcPekvLTgqXiBtKxHroqTDJFyBNIl-V7TsNl_pv3fbuCVcaAgklEALw_wcB" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="non-toxic pan set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=gradgifts-TessaFlores-051322-627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carawayhome.com%2Fproducts%2Fcookware-sets%2F%3Fcolor%3Dsage%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw4PKTBhD8ARIsAHChzRI9O97aafcPekvLTgqXiBtKxHroqTDJFyBNIl-V7TsNl_pv3fbuCVcaAgklEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">non-toxic pan set</a> and matching storage shelf, this <a href="https://pbteen.8f6i.net/c/2706071/267852/4334?subId1=gradgifts-TessaFlores-051322-627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pbteen.com%2Fproducts%2Fxxl-dorm-trunk%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="large steamer trunk" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://pbteen.8f6i.net/c/2706071/267852/4334?subId1=gradgifts-TessaFlores-051322-627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pbteen.com%2Fproducts%2Fxxl-dorm-trunk%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">large steamer trunk</a> and a <a href="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fmedium%3Fcolor%3Dlavender&sid=gradgifts-TessaFlores-051322-627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cult favorite suitcase " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fmedium%3Fcolor%3Dlavender&sid=gradgifts-TessaFlores-051322-627d7e55e4b06ce0a1b43b3d&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cult favorite suitcase </a>fitted with all the bells and whistles.
If you want to give that special graduate in your life something a bit more thoughtful than cash, while also having the assurance they will use your gift for years to come, keep reading to find cult-favorite luggage that’s perfect for travel, functional household essentials, versatile storage solutions and professional clothing for the office.

To create this list, we called on our readers from the HuffPost Parenting Facebook page to tell us what were some of the most loved and practical graduation gifts that they had ever given or received and why.

1
Away
Long-lasting hard shell luggage from a cult-favorite travel brand
“My luggage! Used it for many years!” – Tobie Reeser-Sherrow
"Luggage! I still use it and it's been 35 years!” – Anne Marie Annis

Away specializes in practical and long-lasting luggage that’s lightweight and designed specifically for frequent travelers. This medium-sized checked suitcase has interior measurements of 24x17.5 inches and is made with Away’s classic polycarbonate hard shell. It’s fitted with spinner wheels that move 360 degrees for smooth transport, and an interior compression system helps you fit more inside the suitcase. There’s also a TSA-compliant lock and a hidden interior laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate. If you want an option that’s bigger or smaller, Away also makes small carry-on pieces and large checked bags . Each one is available in nine colors and comes with a leather luggage tag.
$345 at Away
2
Nixon
A multi-compartment hiking backpack that's great for travel
“Luggage!! I had plans to travel the world.” – Melissa Hackel Miracle

Great for hiking adventures, travel or the quintessential post-graduation backpacking trip across Europe, this cavernous backpack features a wide range of internal and external organization space and holds 35 liters. There is a 16-inch laptop pocket, a separate bottom zipper shoe compartment and a large main compartment that fully opens for easy access. The polyester material is also made using recycled PET plastic retrieved from our oceans.
$130 at Nixon
3
Caraway Home
A complete set of non-toxic pots and pans with a space-conscious storage shelf
“Pots and pans. Graduated from nursing school 11 years ago and my pots and pans are still in new condition!” – Patricia Logan

This ceramic-coated four-piece cookware set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and sauté pan as well as a full-size Dutch oven for stews and soups. Caraway takes great care to ensure that the no-stick coating is free from toxins, easy to clean and creates even heat conductivity. The set also includes a magnetic pan rack and space-saving canvas lid holder that folds over cabinet doors for easy organization, which can be especially helpful in first apartments or homes. It’s available in seven different colors like sage green, cream and poppy red.
$395 at Caraway (originally $545)
4
Wayfair
A set of seven natural wood frames for displaying diplomas and photos
“Frames for my diplomas. I would have never spent money on that, but it has been nice to be able to hang them up in offices over the years.” — Erin Belka

This frame set can be used to create a contemporary gallery wall space in a home or office and can display diplomas, family photos or pieces of artwork. The set includes four different frame size options, each one made with a durable natural wood frame and a removable linen fabric matting. An easy-to-hang template backing allows each frame to be hung either vertically or horizontally, and each frame comes with a tempered glass front.
$93.99 at Wayfair
5
Amazon
A super thick and plush oversized beach towel
“A distant cousin gave me a really nice and thick beach towel. I'm still using it all these years later. So practical!” – Jennifer Stockard Rivas

Made from combed cotton and bamboo fiber for extra softness, this oversized beach towel is 72 inches in length and is thicker than standard beach towels. The super absorbent material is also machine-washable, and sand comes off easily when the towel is shaken.
$29.99 at Amazon
6
Pottery Barn Teen
A durable steamer trunk for extra storage and sentimental value
“In 1971 for my high school graduation I got a beautiful hope chest from my parents!” — Mary Ray

Constructed from Baltic Birch hardwood and covered in vinyl, this extra large steamer trunk can be a versatile addition to a dorm room or first home because it can offer both surface and storage space. It’s fitted with brushed brass hardware as well as a loop for attaching a padlock and is available in 10 different colors like purple, pine green and white.
$349 at Pottery Barn Teen
7
Amazon
A 39-piece tool kit and storage case
“A tool kit! 20-some years later I still have it — and still use it” – Lisa Schade Niewind
“I still use the do-it-herself tool kit I got at graduation 25 years ago!” – Carrie McNeil

This 39-piece tool kit is a comprehensive assortment of professional grade tools from precision screwdrivers to slip joint pliers and hex keys. Each tool is also treated with chrome plating for corrosion protection and a lasting, durable performance.
$19.99 at Amazon
8
The Container Store
A six-piece set of versatile plastic stacking totes for packing, storage and more
“I gave my nephews plastic crates for high school graduation. They packed them when they went to college. Used them as chairs, clothes baskets, night stands, tables and anything else they could think of at college. Then they packed them to come home at the end of the year.” – Janet Roberts

This set of six stackable plastic totes range from 4-19 gallons each and have a reinforced base, locking latches and integrated handles.
$59.94+ at The Container Store
9
Eucalypto
A set of fresh new linens made with cooling organic bamboo cotton
“For high school, I received a lot of gifts to furnish my college dorm like TV/VCR combo, linens, and a nice robe.” – Jennifer Lynn

Give the gift of cooling and luxurious sleep. These silky hypoallergenic and antibacterial silk alternative sheets are made using 100% premium lyocell fibers from eucalyptus. This sustainably processed material is three times more breathable than cotton and has moisture-wicking abilities to help keep the body cool while also being great for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Eucalypso's sheets are available in five sizes and seven colors including rust, spring green and light gray.
$145+ at Eucalypto
10
Amazon
A collapsible laundry basket and highly-rated laundry detergent
“I was moving away for college and my dad gave me two laundry baskets, new towels and detergent. I still have the baskets.” – Cassandra Leap

This foldable laundry basket is a great option for dorm rooms or smaller apartments where space might be limited. It’s made from BPA-free plastic, and has comfort grip handles which make the basket easy to carry. Once folded, it lays almost completely flat.

The Tide laundry pods, which have over 63,740 five-star reviews on Amazon, have a concentrated mixture of detergent, powerful stain remover and color protectors to take the guesswork out of laundry. You simply throw the pod in the wash and start the load. This container holds 81 pods and comes in the popular spring meadow scent.
Basket: $32.99 at AmazonDetergent: $21.49 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A gift card to buy professional clothes for work and interviews
“I appreciated gift cards to places so I could buy professional clothes.” – Jennifer Lynn

Professional, work-appropriate clothes are mostly likely going to be a must for a new grad entering the business force. J.Crew offers a large selection of women’s and men’s clothes that can be worn both in the office and for every day. Find tailored trouser and blazer sets, cashmere cardigans, trench coats and classic-looking dresses that will last for a long time. This gift card is available in denominations of up to $100.
$50+ at Amazon
12
MountIvy/Etsy
A custom-made glass mug that sports the college of your choice
“One of the kids' parents would buy Alumni coffee mugs from our school for every student teacher. It was so nice. I had it for years.” – Holly Wilson

You can help your graduate show some school spirit with these clear, custom-made glass mugs for coffee or cold drinks. Just send the seller a design of your desired college logo and it ships within a week.
$24.99 at Etsy
