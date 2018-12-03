Jorge Villalba via Getty Images

You want it when you want it. That’s according to just-released data from Amazon about how Prime shoppers lived in 2018.

Amazon’s annual Best Of Prime report is a snapshot of how Amazon Prime members spent their time and money throughout 2018 including top purchases, favorite reads, best binge watches, most streamed tunes, most played games and more.

In total, Prime shoppers worldwide ordered more than two billion products with one-day delivery or faster in 2018. The fastest delivery of 2018 was 8 minutes in Berkeley, Cali., for Hartz lavender-scented odor-eliminating dog pads.

The most popular purchase of the year on Amazon Prime was the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which includes an Alexa voice remote, allows streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC and more, and is even compatible with a DIRECTV NOW subscription for life TV and sports fans. The Roku Streaming Stick+ was another top-purchased steaming device among Prime shoppers.

Amazon

Amazon

For a deeper look at how Amazon shoppers spent their time and money in 2018, check out Amazon’s full Best Of Prime report.