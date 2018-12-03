You want it when you want it. That’s according to just-released data from Amazon about how Prime shoppers lived in 2018.
Amazon’s annual Best Of Prime report is a snapshot of how Amazon Prime members spent their time and money throughout 2018 including top purchases, favorite reads, best binge watches, most streamed tunes, most played games and more.
In total, Prime shoppers worldwide ordered more than two billion products with one-day delivery or faster in 2018. The fastest delivery of 2018 was 8 minutes in Berkeley, Cali., for Hartz lavender-scented odor-eliminating dog pads.
The most popular purchase of the year on Amazon Prime was the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which includes an Alexa voice remote, allows streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC and more, and is even compatible with a DIRECTV NOW subscription for life TV and sports fans. The Roku Streaming Stick+ was another top-purchased steaming device among Prime shoppers.
For skincare obsessives, the most-purchased beauty items this year on Amazon Prime were the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Facial Sunscreen, Bioderma Sensibio HO Micellar Water and, unsurprisingly, Mario Badescu facial spray.
Some of the most giftable electronics that were popular purchases throughout 2018 included the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds Headphones, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera and the Tile Mate bluetooth tracker for phone and keys.
For at-home cooks, the Lodge 10.25-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, the T-Fal 5-quart saute pan jumbo cooker with lid and the Calphalon set of 10-inch and 12-inch contemporary hard-anodized aluminum nonstick cookware were some of the most popular kitchen items purchased on Amazon.
Other top honors went to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for the most awarded show on Prime Video and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Homecoming” for most-binged shows on Prime Video. Justin Timberlake was the most-streamed artist in Prime Music, while Fortnite was the most popular in-game loot from Twitch Prime.
For a deeper look at how Amazon shoppers spent their time and money in 2018, check out Amazon’s full Best Of Prime report.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.