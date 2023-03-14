Food & DrinkBakingpiepi day

These Are The Most-Searched Pies In Each State

In honor of Pi Day, the folks at Google broke down Americans' pie preferences.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Pie tends to elicit a number of strong opinions. Whether they’re extolling the virtues of cream pies over fruit-based offerings or engaging in the classic cake vs. pie debate, countless people have demonstrated the divisive nature of this delectable dessert.

It turns out the way you feel about pie may also come down to geography. In honor of Pi Day on March 14 ― which has come to be associated with the edible treat as much as the mathematical constant ― the folks at Google Trends shared the most-searched pies in every state from March 2022 to March 2023.

Google Trends

Lending credence to the phrase “as American as apple pie,” the most-searched variety of pie in the highest number of states (and in the U.S. overall) was apple, which took the top spot in 27 states. Next was pumpkin pie, which was the most-searched in 14 states, mostly concentrated out west.

Sweet potato pie dominated a stretch of the Deep South as the winner in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, while pecan pie defeated all others in Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The only real outliers were peanut butter pie in Kentucky and chess pie in Tennessee.

The folks at Google Trends also released maps breaking down the most-searched cream pies, berry pies and savory pies.

Google Trends
Google Trends
Google Trends

“When you take in so much data to create these maps, there’s always something so rewarding about finding the similarities between us,” Jenny Lee, lead data analyst at Google Trends, told HuffPost. “I hope people take that away, how similar we are. Everyone is searching for pie across the United States, from coast to coast, but I think it’s really interesting to me that a section of the U.S. searches for strawberry pie more than blueberry pie and that the U.S. is split in half on search interest around banana and coconut cream pies.”

Of course, banana cream pie and chicken pot pie are classics, but if you’re feeling inspired to think outside the traditional favorites this Pi Day, the tech company’s data drop also included the top trending pie recipes in the U.S. over the past month.

Trending Pie Recipes

  1. Butter pie

  2. Macaroni pie

  3. Pizza pie

  4. Oatmeal pie

  5. Beef pot pie

  6. No bake peanut butter pie

  7. Steak and ale pie

  8. Butterscotch pie

  9. Rhubarb pie

  10. Chocolate mousse pie

Needless to say, we’re craving some of that filled flaky pastry goodness right about now.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Original Baking Steel

Baking Steels For Making The Perfect Pies

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren’t True Anymore

Style & Beauty

At-Home Skin Care Devices Dermatologists REALLY Need You To Stop Using

Travel

8 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Asheville, North Carolina

Wellness

Interested In A ‘Damp Lifestyle’? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

Work/Life

Michelle Yeoh Has The Perfect Response For People Who Think Women Have A ‘Prime’ Working Age

Parenting

The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Baby Shower

Home & Living

This British Detective Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Shopping

Not A Fan Of White Noise? These Products Might Be Better For Your Unique Brain

Shopping

If You've Become The Forgot-My-Coffee Meme, These 8 Products May Help

Shopping

This Genius Shopping Hack Will Help You Find Your Signature Fragrance

Shopping

Shop The Oscars Red Carpet Trends At Every Budget

Shopping

34 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

Shopping

43 Products To Finish Off Winter With A Clean And Organized Space

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

Shopping

33 TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth The Investment

Shopping

Under-$20 Travel Accessories From Walmart To Streamline Your Journey

Wellness

'An Elephant Sitting On My Chest': How It Feels To Live With Long COVID

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

Male Strippers Told Us How They Keep Their Bodies Groomed

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

Style & Beauty

How To Make The Most Money On Clothes Resale Apps, According To Experts

Relationships

'Mate Poaching' Is Behind Our Obsession With The 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama

Shopping

These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Money

Why You Should Avoid Buying A Gift Card From The Display Rack At The Store

Shopping

20 Home Decor Items That Interior Designers Are Shopping On Etsy

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Parenting

9 Rude Comments Stay-At-Home Dads Get All The Time

Shopping

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

Wellness

Actually, It's None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Style & Beauty

Celebrities Don't Just Show Up Looking Like This. Here's Who Makes The Magic Happen