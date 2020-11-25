The Most-Searched Thanksgiving Side Dish In Every State

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!

Everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes (shout-out to stuffing!). The popularity of certain classics can also vary based on location.

The folks at Google shared the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving side dishes in every state (meaning, the queries that were more searched in each state relative to searches in the U.S. overall).

Google Trends

It turns out mashed potatoes are all the rage in Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, New Mexico and Oregon. Green beans dominated in Alaska, Minnesota and Nevada, while green bean casserole took the top spot in Maine and Vermont.

A variety of sweet potato dishes were No. 1 as well, with sweet potato casserole winning in Hawaii and Tennessee, sweet potato soufflé in Georgia and just regular ol’ sweet potatoes in Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

And of course, Southern states showed their affinity for cornbread dressing, the top unique search in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas. Meanwhile, sausage stuffing dominated in Delaware and Pennsylvania, and Wyoming was all about classic stuffing. (Searches for “stuffing vs. dressing” also spiked in the week before Thanksgiving.)

Interesting outliers included deviled eggs in Rhode Island, broccoli casserole in Kentucky, ham in Arizona, rice in North Carolina, fruit salad in Iowa and duck confit in Washington, D.C.

Google also shared its national data for most searched Thanksgiving pies ― sweet potato, apple, pumpkin, pecan and mud ― and trending Thanksgiving drinks ― cranberry cocktail, (holiday) punch, hot buttered rum, apple cider mimosa, spiked hot chocolate, cider cocktails, hot chocolate bombs, red wine, cranberry wine and harvest punch.

Check out the map above or list below for the full breakdown of 2020’s most uniquely searched Thanksgiving sides in each state and Washington, D.C. (And yes, Google’s map has some color errors.)

Alabama: Cornbread dressing

Alaska: Green beans

Arizona: Ham

Arkansas: Cranberry sauce

California: Gravy

Colorado: Mashed potatoes

Connecticut: Sweet potato

Delaware: Sausage stuffing

District of Columbia: Duck confit

Florida: Cornbread

Georgia: Sweet potato soufflé

Hawaii: Sweet potato casserole

Idaho: Mashed potatoes

Illinois: Mashed potatoes

Indiana: Baked mac and cheese

Iowa: Fruit salad

Kansas: Sweet potato

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Green bean casserole

Maryland: Sweet potato

Massachusetts: Cranberry sauce

Michigan: Corn casserole

Minnesota: Green beans

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Cornbread casserole

Montana: Potatoes

Nebraska: Sweet potato

Nevada: Green beans

New Hampshire: Potatoes

New Jersey: Sweet potato

New Mexico: Mashed potatoes

New York: Potatoes

North Carolina: Rice

North Dakota: Baked mac and cheese

Ohio: Cranberry relish

Oklahoma: Sweet potatoes

Oregon: Mashed potatoes

Pennsylvania: Sausage stuffing

Rhode Island: Deviled eggs

South Carolina: Cornbread dressing

South Dakota: Corn casserole

Tennessee: Sweet potato casserole

Texas: Cornbread dressing

Utah: Yams

Vermont: Green bean casserole

Virginia: Candied yams

Washington: Cranberry sauce

West Virginia: Mac and cheese

Wisconsin: Sweet potato