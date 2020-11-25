The Most-Searched Thanksgiving Side Dish In Every State

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!
Everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes (shout-out to stuffing!). The popularity of certain classics can also vary based on location.
The folks at Google shared the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving side dishes in every state (meaning, the queries that were more searched in each state relative to searches in the U.S. overall).
It turns out mashed potatoes are all the rage in Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, New Mexico and Oregon. Green beans dominated in Alaska, Minnesota and Nevada, while green bean casserole took the top spot in Maine and Vermont.
A variety of sweet potato dishes were No. 1 as well, with sweet potato casserole winning in Hawaii and Tennessee, sweet potato soufflé in Georgia and just regular ol’ sweet potatoes in Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
And of course, Southern states showed their affinity for cornbread dressing, the top unique search in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas. Meanwhile, sausage stuffing dominated in Delaware and Pennsylvania, and Wyoming was all about classic stuffing. (Searches for “stuffing vs. dressing” also spiked in the week before Thanksgiving.)
Interesting outliers included deviled eggs in Rhode Island, broccoli casserole in Kentucky, ham in Arizona, rice in North Carolina, fruit salad in Iowa and duck confit in Washington, D.C.
Google also shared its national data for most searched Thanksgiving pies ― sweet potato, apple, pumpkin, pecan and mud ― and trending Thanksgiving drinks ― cranberry cocktail, (holiday) punch, hot buttered rum, apple cider mimosa, spiked hot chocolate, cider cocktails, hot chocolate bombs, red wine, cranberry wine and harvest punch.
Check out the map above or list below for the full breakdown of 2020’s most uniquely searched Thanksgiving sides in each state and Washington, D.C. (And yes, Google’s map has some color errors.)
Alabama: Cornbread dressing
Alaska: Green beans
Arizona: Ham
Arkansas: Cranberry sauce
California: Gravy
Colorado: Mashed potatoes
Connecticut: Sweet potato
Delaware: Sausage stuffing
District of Columbia: Duck confit
Florida: Cornbread
Georgia: Sweet potato soufflé
Hawaii: Sweet potato casserole
Idaho: Mashed potatoes
Illinois: Mashed potatoes
Indiana: Baked mac and cheese
Iowa: Fruit salad
Kansas: Sweet potato
Kentucky: Broccoli casserole
Louisiana: Cornbread dressing
Maine: Green bean casserole
Maryland: Sweet potato
Massachusetts: Cranberry sauce
Michigan: Corn casserole
Minnesota: Green beans
Mississippi: Cornbread dressing
Missouri: Cornbread casserole
Montana: Potatoes
Nebraska: Sweet potato
Nevada: Green beans
New Hampshire: Potatoes
New Jersey: Sweet potato
New Mexico: Mashed potatoes
New York: Potatoes
North Carolina: Rice
North Dakota: Baked mac and cheese
Ohio: Cranberry relish
Oklahoma: Sweet potatoes
Oregon: Mashed potatoes
Pennsylvania: Sausage stuffing
Rhode Island: Deviled eggs
South Carolina: Cornbread dressing
South Dakota: Corn casserole
Tennessee: Sweet potato casserole
Texas: Cornbread dressing
Utah: Yams
Vermont: Green bean casserole
Virginia: Candied yams
Washington: Cranberry sauce
West Virginia: Mac and cheese
Wisconsin: Sweet potato
Wyoming: Classic stuffing