Mother Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Seeks Meeting With GOP Over Jan. 6 Commission

“Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day,” Sicknick said in a statement to Politico. “I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward.”

Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes after he engaged with rioters and died the next day. Though a medical examiner said Sicknick died from natural causes, two men were arrested after spraying Sicknick with chemical spray the day of the attack.

Francisco J. Diaz, Washington, D.C.’s chief medical officer, said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

At least 140 other officers were injured in the day’s attack. Two other officers who responded to the Capitol insurrection later died by suicide, including Howie Liebengood, a 15-year veteran of the force whose family has also asked for a Jan. 6 commission.