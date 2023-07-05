A Georgia mother is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter after a neighbor found the girl’s body inside her apartment closet.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder and child cruelty after her daughter, Alivia Hobbs-Jordan, was found dead on June 25, her body decaying in a stroller inside a closet, DeKalb County Police announced.

A photo of Alivia Hobbs-Jordan included on a GoFundMe post. GoFundMe

The neighbor who discovered the body told WXIA-TV in Atlanta that he noticed the front door to Hobbs’ apartment was open and that he could smell an odor coming from the unoccupied home.

The neighbor described the inside of the apartment as still furnished and looking as if someone left in a hurry. As he made his way to the bedroom, he saw a human arm hanging out of the door and then found Alivia’s body.

“She looked like a mummy,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor told the NBC affiliate that he was unable to get immediate help after he called the police a couple of times and they did not believe him. He eventually reported his gruesome discovery to the apartment complex’s security guard.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by HuffPost, Hobbs “caused the death” of her child sometime between Feb. 28 and June 25 by “placing her in a stroller and then rolling her into a closet before leaving the apartment with no intention of returning.”

Prosecutors and police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional information on Alivia’s death.

It is unclear whether or not Hobbs has an attorney, and the mother was unable to appear to a scheduled court hearing on Monday due to medical reasons that caused her to be taken to the hospital, according to WXIA-TV.

Hobbs’ mother, Alondra Matthews, told the TV station that she was in disbelief over what happened to Alivia.

“I would have never thought my daughter would do something like this,” Matthews said. “I’m really lost for words.”

Latrice Robinson, Alivia’s aunt, expressed skepticism over the murder charge, suggesting Hobbs is innocent.

“What really happened? Because, maybe, she has something going on,“ Robinson told the outlet. “Maybe somebody could have killed the baby. And maybe she had nothing to do with it and she probably was scared to come forward.”

Tammy Blassingame, Alivia’s grandmother, said in a fundraiser for funeral expenses that the family would do everything in their power to get justice for the child.