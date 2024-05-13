This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Mother of the Bride” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The new rom-com premiered on Netflix on May 9 and stars Brooke Shields as a single mom whose grown daughter (played by Miranda Cosgrove) returns home from a year working abroad in London with the news that she’s getting married in Thailand in just a month’s time.
But the surprises don’t end there: Upon arriving in Phuket, the mother of the bride discovers that her daughter’s groom is the son of a man who broke her heart.
Benjamin Bratt portrays Shields’ love interest, while Sean Teale plays his son. The cast also includes Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris and Wilson Cruz.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and Peacock. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
The top movie on Max right now is “The Iron Claw” ― the 2023 biographical sports drama about the Von Erich family of wrestlers and the tragedies that shaped their lives.
Zac Efron stars as Kevin Von Erich, one of Fritz Von Erich’s sons, and Lily James plays his wife. Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson portray two other sons, while Maura Tierney appears as the matriarch of the family.
Another 2023 film is trending on Hulu. “Eileen” is a psychological thriller based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s 2015 novel, which the author adapted for the screen with her husband, Luke Goebel.
Set in 1960s Massachusetts, the plot revolves around two women who meet while working at a a juvenile corrections facility and develop a twisted relationship.
“The American Society of Magical Negroes” made its streaming debut on Peacock on May 3 following its January premiere at Sundance and theatrical release on March 15.
A satirical take on the “Magical Negro” trope in American storytelling, the comedy stars Justice Smith as a young man who joins a secret society of Black people who use supernatural powers to improve the lives of white folks. The cast also includes David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Michaela Watkins, Rupert Friend and Nicole Byer.
David Fincher’s 2014 psychological thriller “Gone Girl” is trending on Apple TV+ at the moment.
Adapted by Gillian Flynn from her bestselling 2012 novel, the movie focuses on a Missouri man who becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance and the convoluted web that unravels after she goes missing. “Gone Girl” stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Carrie Coon.