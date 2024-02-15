Mother Pushing Baby In Stroller Dies After Being Run Over By Truck: Police

A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck in Florida as she pushed her infant son in a stroller, according to local authorities.
Miami police said that the driver of the truck ran over Jaklin Sabag, 33, on Wednesday as she crossed Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 22nd Street in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Authorities said that they received a call about the accident around 1 p.m., and that the woman was pinned beneath the truck when they arrived.
Sabag had crossed in front of stopped traffic without using a nearby crosswalk, police said. They added that the truck driver wasn’t able to see the woman as she passed in front of his vehicle, leading him to run over Sabag when he drove forward.
Michael Vega, a Miami police officer, reportedly called the incident “heartbreaking,” noting that it occurred on Valentine’s Day.
“It must have a psychological effect on the person that actually ran her over,” Vega said, per local news station WSVN. “But we have our chaplains here that are actually talking to them, praying for them and offering comfort in this hard time.”
Multiple people nearby rushed to hold Sabag’s young son until he was transported to a local hospital. The boy was crying but is expected to be OK, police said. Sabag was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation, and no charges against the driver have been filed at this time.