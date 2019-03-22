19 Mother-Son Dance Songs That Haven't Been Used A Million Times

Roberto Westbrook via Getty Images In need of a little wedding song inspiration? These tunes are perfect for the groom and mother of the groom dance.

There’s nothing wrong with the tried-and-true mother-son dance songs out there. Think “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart or “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler ― hey, they’re classics for a reason!

But if you want something a little different for your dance with mom, look no further. Below, we’ve compiled 19 tunes you may not have considered before that would work beautifully for a mother-son moment. Then listen to them via the Spotify playlist below.

“Before the mountains call to you / Before you leave this home / I want to teach your heart to trust as I will teach my own / But sometimes I will ask the moon where it shined upon you last / And shake my head and laugh and say it all went by so fast”

“You know your love (your love keeps lifting me) / Keep on lifting (love keeps lifting me) / Higher (lifting me) / Higher and higher (higher)”

“Out on the ocean sailing away / I can hardly wait / To see you come of age”

“She’s as sweet as Tupelo honey / She’s an angel of the first degree / She’s as sweet as Tupelo honey / Just like honey from the bee”

“Then you should always know / Wherever you may go / No matter where you are / I never will be far away”

“For all the things my hands have held / The best by far is you” 7. “Home” by Jack Johnson

“I gotta get home there’s a garden to tend / All the seeds from the fruit buried and began their own family trees / Teach them thank you and please / As they spread their own roots then watch the young fruit grow again / This old trail will lead me right back to where it begins”

8. “Sweetest Devotion” by Adele “You’re my light, you’re my darkness / You’re the right kind of madness / And you’re my hope, you’re my despair / You’re my scope, everything, everywhere”

“When you’re standing at the crossroads / And don’t know which path to choose / Let me come along / ’Cause even if you’re wrong / I’ll stand by you”

“I’m not gonna promise that cold winds won’t blow / So when hard times have found you / And your fears surround you / Wrap my love around you

/ You’re never alone”

“Goodnight you moonlight ladies / Rockabye sweet baby James / Deep greens and blues are the colors I choose / Won’t you let me go down in my dreams / And rockabye sweet baby James”

“So let me say before we part / So much of me / Is made of what I learned from you / You’ll be with me / Like a handprint on my heart”

“In my darkness I remember / Mama’s words reoccur to me / Surrender to the good Lord / And he’ll wipe your slate clean”

“I’m learning to fly / But I ain’t got wings / Coming down / Is the hardest thing”

“Maybe she’s always been there watching me grow / I wanted to tell her how grateful I am / For giving me life / I’ve done the best that I can”

“And now I know why the all the trees change in the fall / I know you were on my side / Even when I was wrong / And I love you for giving me your eyes

/ Staying back and watching me shine”

“When I wake up in the morning babe / Can’t believe my eyes / Sweetest little part of destiny (oh, yeah) / ’Cause you are now in my life / There ain’t no man or prize (Oh, no) / Can compare to you”

“Thanks for the times that you’ve given me / The memories are all in mind / And now that we’ve come / To the end of our rainbow / There’s something I must say out loud”

“Feed them on your dreams / The one they picked / The one you’ll know by / Don’t you ever ask them why / If they told you, you would cry / So just look at them and sigh / And know they love you”