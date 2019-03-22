Relationships

19 Mother-Son Dance Songs That Haven't Been Used A Million Times

Wedding songs for the groom and his mom that haven't been done to death.
In need of a little wedding song inspiration? These tunes are perfect for the groom and mother of the groom dance.&nbsp;
In need of a little wedding song inspiration? These tunes are perfect for the groom and mother of the groom dance. 

There’s nothing wrong with the tried-and-true mother-son dance songs out there. Think “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart or “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler ― hey, they’re classics for a reason!

But if you want something a little different for your dance with mom, look no further. Below, we’ve compiled 19 tunes you may not have considered before that would work beautifully for a mother-son moment. Then listen to them via the Spotify playlist below.

1. “The One Who Knows” by Dar Williams

“Before the mountains call to you / Before you leave this home / I want to teach your heart to trust as I will teach my own / But sometimes I will ask the moon where it shined upon you last / And shake my head and laugh and say it all went by so fast”

2. ″(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson

“You know your love (your love keeps lifting me) / Keep on lifting (love keeps lifting me) / Higher (lifting me) / Higher and higher (higher)”

3. “Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon

“Out on the ocean sailing away / I can hardly wait / To see you come of age”

4. “Tupelo Honey” by Van Morrison

“She’s as sweet as Tupelo honey / She’s an angel of the first degree / She’s as sweet as Tupelo honey / Just like honey from the bee”

5. “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” by Billy Joel

“Then you should always know / Wherever you may go / No matter where you are / I never will be far away”

6. “Cecilia and the Satellite” by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

“For all the things my hands have held / The best by far is you”

7. “Home” by Jack Johnson

“I gotta get home there’s a garden to tend / All the seeds from the fruit buried and began their own family trees / Teach them thank you and please / As they spread their own roots then watch the young fruit grow again / This old trail will lead me right back to where it begins”

8. “Sweetest Devotion” by Adele

“You’re my light, you’re my darkness / You’re the right kind of madness / And you’re my hope, you’re my despair / You’re my scope, everything, everywhere”

9. “I’ll Stand By You” by The Pretenders

“When you’re standing at the crossroads / And don’t know which path to choose / Let me come along / ’Cause even if you’re wrong / I’ll stand by you”

10. “Never Alone” by Lady Antebellum

“I’m not gonna promise that cold winds won’t blow / So when hard times have found you / And your fears surround you / Wrap my love around you
/ You’re never alone”

11. “Sweet Baby James” by James Taylor

“Goodnight you moonlight ladies / Rockabye sweet baby James / Deep greens and blues are the colors I choose / Won’t you let me go down in my dreams / And rockabye sweet baby James”

12. “For Good” performed by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth

“So let me say before we part / So much of me / Is made of what I learned from you / You’ll be with me / Like a handprint on my heart”

“In my darkness I remember / Mama’s words reoccur to me / Surrender to the good Lord / And he’ll wipe your slate clean”

14. “Learning to Fly” by Tom Petty

“I’m learning to fly / But I ain’t got wings / Coming down / Is the hardest thing”

15. “Letter to My Mother” by Edwin McCain

“Maybe she’s always been there watching me grow / I wanted to tell her how grateful I am / For giving me life / I’ve done the best that I can”

16. “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift

“And now I know why the all the trees change in the fall / I know you were on my side / Even when I was wrong / And I love you for giving me your eyes
/ Staying back and watching me shine”

17. “Speechless” by Alicia Keys feat. Eve

“When I wake up in the morning babe / Can’t believe my eyes / Sweetest little part of destiny (oh, yeah) / ’Cause you are now in my life / There ain’t no man or prize (Oh, no) / Can compare to you”

18. “Three Times A Lady” by The Commodores

“Thanks for the times that you’ve given me / The memories are all in mind / And now that we’ve come / To the end of our rainbow / There’s something I must say out loud”

19. “Teach Your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young

“Feed them on your dreams / The one they picked / The one you’ll know by / Don’t you ever ask them why / If they told you, you would cry / So just look at them and sigh / And know they love you”

Listen to these songs on Spotify:

Best Wedding Photos of 2018
family and relationshipsweddingswedding songwedding music