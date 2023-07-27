Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Announces Bid For Mayor

Kimberly Mata-Rubio and Felix Rubio, parents of Uvalde mass school shooting victim Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, are greeted by other activists after speaking during an event on gun control on March 24 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong via Getty Images

The mother of a 10-year-old girl killed during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has announced her bid for mayor of the city in a special election this November.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a 34-year-old ad executive for the Uvalde Leader News, is a lifelong Uvalde resident, according to the paper, which first reported on her announcement. Mata-Rubio is a mother of six, including 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, who was among the 19 students and two teachers killed in the May 2022 shooting.

Advertisement

“A stagnant leadership led to the events that unfolded on May 24, 2022. The aftermath has fractured our community. I hope to bridge the gap and move our community in a positive direction, bringing the 19 children and two teachers with me every step of the way,” Mata-Rubio told HuffPost.

The current Uvalde Mayor, Don McLaughlin, has held his seat since 2014. But he announced this week that he will resign and pursue a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

With his announcement, the Uvalde City Council on Tuesday approved a special election for this November. The term would last for a year.

If elected, she’d be the first woman to hold the seat, and the third Hispanic resident. She is currently facing one other opponent, former mayor and former city council member Cody Smith.

Advertisement

As part of an announcement she tweeted Thursday, Mata-Rubio took a moment to remember her daughter.

“I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world. I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist, I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning,” Mata-Rubio wrote in the tweet.

I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world. I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist, I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning💛 pic.twitter.com/s3rknjwsCC — Kimberly Mata-Rubio (@kimrubio21) July 27, 2023

Mata-Rubio has been a vocal opponent of gun violence. In April, she spoke alongside parents of other victims to a Texas House committee, urging them to raise the age to purchase assault-style guns.

She has also publicly shared her story about grappling with Lexi’s killing and hoping to see a ban on assault-style guns at the federal level one day.

“My other children are going to grow up in this community and I want it to be the best it can be for them,” Mata-Rubio told ABC News. “There is so much potential. There are things I love about Uvalde ― so much history and a rich culture ― and I don’t want this town to stay where it is and just be remembered for this tragedy. I want to move forward but I want to bring along our children and those two teachers.”