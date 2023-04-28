“This is the 4th aero garden I have bought my mom. She loves them! They seem to produce a lot of vegetables and herbs for as small as it is. We live in an area with harsh summers so this helps to make sure she is able to have the garden she wants all year to round.” — Lex

“I have an older model myself and have been using it continuously for about 3 years. I gifted this model to my mom for Mother’s Day this year and she absolutely loves it. Easy to maintain, small footprint on her kitchen counter, and grows usable herbs incredibly fast. She was really impressed at how quickly the plants bounced back after a partial harvest. Big success!” — Erin M Ragsdale

“Bought for mother’s day. I can’t believe how this thing is growing! Instructions are easy to follow. By the end of week 2, everything had sprouted and we were taking off their little hats. All of the plants are doing well (we got the herb garden). I’m really impressed. It’s been really fun for mom to watch them grow as she’s been going through some stuff times. This thing is great for lifting her spirits!” — discofan