ShoppingMother's DayGardeninggift

This Is The Perfect Mother's Day Gift — And It's Even Better At 58% Off

The highly rated smart garden is a great gift for any mom who wants to grow veggies and herbs year-round.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07CKK8Z78?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=644bca9ce4b03c1b88ccdc9b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AeroGarden Harvest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644bca9ce4b03c1b88ccdc9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07CKK8Z78?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=644bca9ce4b03c1b88ccdc9b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">AeroGarden Harvest</a>
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re still on the hunt for a Mother’s Day gift for your mom who wants to develop her green thumb or simply want to make growing herbs in your own home easier, there’s one highly rated item on sale right now that you should add to your cart immediately: the AeroGarden Harvest kit. It’s a whopping 58% off on Amazon, putting the price at $69.99.

$69.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)

You (or your loved one) can grow veggies and herbs year-round with this indoor gardening system. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall. And because it uses soilless seed pods that grow with just water, there’s virtually no mess to clean up. The control panel on the front of this sleek garden lets you know when it’s time to add water and plant food (included), and automatically turns the light on and off.

The kit has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, plus over 15,000 five-star reviews, like the ones below:

“This is the 4th aero garden I have bought my mom. She loves them! They seem to produce a lot of vegetables and herbs for as small as it is. We live in an area with harsh summers so this helps to make sure she is able to have the garden she wants all year to round.” — Lex

“I have an older model myself and have been using it continuously for about 3 years. I gifted this model to my mom for Mother’s Day this year and she absolutely loves it. Easy to maintain, small footprint on her kitchen counter, and grows usable herbs incredibly fast. She was really impressed at how quickly the plants bounced back after a partial harvest. Big success!” — Erin M Ragsdale

“Bought for mother’s day. I can’t believe how this thing is growing! Instructions are easy to follow. By the end of week 2, everything had sprouted and we were taking off their little hats. All of the plants are doing well (we got the herb garden). I’m really impressed. It’s been really fun for mom to watch them grow as she’s been going through some stuff times. This thing is great for lifting her spirits!” — discofan

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An expert-recommended stand mixer

The Best Mother's Day Gifts With Tons Of Positive Reviews

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Running Experts Reveal The Foods They Avoid For A Poop-Free Run

Style & Beauty

FYI, The Cardigan Was Named After Someone Specific

Wellness

A Rare Tick-Borne Disease Is On The Rise. Here’s How To Tell If You Have It.

Relationships

This Man May Need Some Help With Sex — But At Least He’s Trying!

Travel

Doctors Reveal The 5 Secrets To Soothing Kids’ Ears On A Plane

Parenting

20 Tweets About Kid Art That Will Make You Laugh, And 1 That Will Melt Your Heart

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In May

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Style & Beauty

'The Jury Is Still Out' On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Shopping

These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

Home & Living

6 Weather Apps The Professionals Actually Use

Travel

Here's Why You Should Travel By Yourself

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now