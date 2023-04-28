HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re still on the hunt for a Mother’s Day gift for your mom who wants to develop her green thumb or simply want to make growing herbs in your own home easier, there’s one highly rated item on sale right now that you should add to your cart immediately: the AeroGarden Harvest kit. It’s a whopping 58% off on Amazon, putting the price at $69.99.
You (or your loved one) can grow veggies and herbs year-round with this indoor gardening system. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall. And because it uses soilless seed pods that grow with just water, there’s virtually no mess to clean up. The control panel on the front of this sleek garden lets you know when it’s time to add water and plant food (included), and automatically turns the light on and off.
The kit has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, plus over 15,000 five-star reviews, like the ones below:
“This is the 4th aero garden I have bought my mom. She loves them! They seem to produce a lot of vegetables and herbs for as small as it is. We live in an area with harsh summers so this helps to make sure she is able to have the garden she wants all year to round.” — Lex
“I have an older model myself and have been using it continuously for about 3 years. I gifted this model to my mom for Mother’s Day this year and she absolutely loves it. Easy to maintain, small footprint on her kitchen counter, and grows usable herbs incredibly fast. She was really impressed at how quickly the plants bounced back after a partial harvest. Big success!” — Erin M Ragsdale
“Bought for mother’s day. I can’t believe how this thing is growing! Instructions are easy to follow. By the end of week 2, everything had sprouted and we were taking off their little hats. All of the plants are doing well (we got the herb garden). I’m really impressed. It’s been really fun for mom to watch them grow as she’s been going through some stuff times. This thing is great for lifting her spirits!” — discofan