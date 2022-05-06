These Photos Show The Unique Bonds Between Black Mothers And Their Sons

My mother has always been a source of light in my life. Across time and space — from my earliest memories in the U.S. to years later and continents away — this has rung true. The continuum of joy and love surrounding my mother could not be summarized by a discrete moment. How would I describe my mother, who first showed me the magic and vibrancy of life? Who taught me firm confidence in my ability to grow, adapt, achieve and inspire?

I realize I don’t have to isolate any single experience to highlight who she is when everyone who encounters her is liberated by her grace and kindness, and when all spaces she walks through are automatically elevated by her presence. It is no wonder Allah says heaven lies at the feet of the mothers. I love you, Mom. ― Yaseen