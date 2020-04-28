35 Mother's Day Cards That Sum Up Social Distancing

Like Easter and St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day is another holiday that’s going to look different this year as we practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean we can’t keep some of the traditional aspects of the celebration going — like greeting cards.
Many artists have created funny and heartfelt Mother’s Day cards that capture the sentiments surrounding the holiday in 2020. Whether you’re separated from your mom this year or spending a lot of extra time together in lockdown, there’s an option for you.
We’ve rounded up 35 Mother’s Day cards that are perfect for this time of social distancing.