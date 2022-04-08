Shopping

Mother's Day Gift Ideas 2022

From home decor to jewelry, skin care splurges and more, these Mother's Day gifts are sure to make Mom smile.

There’s still time before Mother’s Day, but it’ll be here in the blink of an eye. It’s time to get cracking, because now’s the time to find the perfect gift for your beloved mom! While we’re no longer contending with supply chain issues in the way we were during the holidays, it’s still always a good idea to get a jump start on shopping so you can make sure your gift arrives on time.

Whether your mom loves to garden, is into sports, can’t get enough bling, needs a new pair of sneakers or just needs time to relax and indulge in a little bath time with a new book, we’ve got you covered. Consider this your one-stop shop for all your Mother’s Day shopping needs.

We’ve rounded up the very best Mother’s Day gifts at a range of price points from some of her favorite retailers and brands like Amazon, Target, Sephora, Parachute, Catbird and much more. Keep reading to pick up a gift that will make her feel appreciated and loved and serve as a reminder of how lucky she is to have such a wonderful kid.

1
Sips By
A Sips By tea subscription
If you've got a tea-loving mum, then you're going to need to check out this Sips By tea subscription. It's an absolute must for all tea devotees. It can be personalized to her own taste and includes four teas a month. They also sell tea accessories like mugs, pots and more.
Get it from Sips By for $16 a month.
2
Jenni Kayne
A Jenni Kayne musk candle
Beloved by influencers, skin care fanatics, design junkies and more, Jenni Kayne's wares are a must for anyone looking to indulge in a cozy, minimalist aesthetic. Inspired by Kayne's own love of musk-scented candles, this lovely scent was hand-poured in Los Angeles using a natural blend of coconut, soy beeswax, apricot oil and paraffin with a lead-free cotton wick. It burns for 60-80 hours, filling the space with notes of spicy cardamom, amber, sandalwood and orchid.
Get it from Jenni Kayne for $55.
3
Citizen
A Citizen Capella watch that never needs a battery
Citizen's modern and fresh take on this timeless, feminine watch makes for a beautiful, decadent and elegant Mother's Day gift. It features diamonds, rose gold-tone stainless steel with a silver dial and an integrated crown for clean, seamless lines. It uses Eco-Drive technology, meaning that it is powered by light and never needs a battery.
Get it from Citizen for $700.
4
Home Chef
A Home Chef food kit subscription
Make her life easier with a subscription to Home Chef, a delicious, healthful meal kit delivered straight to her doorstep. It's highly customizable, with carb-conscious, calorie-conscious, vegetarian options and more, all of which can be swapped out, skipped or doubled up if necessary. It's a total breeze to operate and makes for easy, yummy meals.
Get it from Home Chef starting at $49.95.
5
LovePop
A beautiful LovePop pop-up card
If you're getting her a card anyway, you might as well go big with a special pop-up card like this one from LovePop. It's super sweet and evocative of sunshine-filled spring days. How adorable is that?
Get it from LovePop for $13.
6
Our Place
An Always Pan
Replace mom's fry and saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest with this dreamy wonder of a pan from Our Place. It can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, boil, serve and much more. It's as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing, available in 11 colors and a great investment for her kitchen.
Get it from Our Place for $145.
7
Levain
Levain cookies
Make her day by sending over delicious Levain cookies. These cloud-like, cakey and delicious treats are the best of the best and sure to make her day. Delicious flavor options and a decadent chewy texture have made these cookies cult favorites for New Yorkers and foodies alike —they're as good as it gets.
Get them from Levain starting at $27.
8
Lucky Brand
A Lucky Brand woven visor
Have you ever met a mom who didn't love a chic visor? This one from Lucky Brand is cool, lightweight and perfect for the upcoming warm months ahead.
Get it from Lucky Brand for $14.75.
9
Bulova
A Bulova Marine Star watch
Splurge on a gorgeous watch from Bulova's water-resistant Marine Star collection. With details such as rose gold accents, black mother of pearl inner dial, date feature, sapphire glass and more, it's sure to be a gift to remember.
Get it from Bulova for $636.
10
Athleta
A full-zip jacket with ultraviolet protection from Athleta
This Athleta zip-up is perfect for traveling, running errands or going on lovely long walks. It has zoned sun protection while remaining light and breathable and center-front shirred details that provides extra coverage. It's available in three different colors, as well as petite and tall sizing, and ranges from sizes XXS to 3X.
Get it from Athleta for $89.
11
Etsy
An Etsy pressed flower frame
This lovely and delicate botanical art will light up any room in your mom's house and remind her of your thoughtful gift every time she passes, Etsy seller ABLOOOMDesign set dried flowers and leaves between glass in a vintage-style brass frame that elegantly brings nature to the indoors.
Get it from ABLOOOMDesign at Etsy for $56.24.
12
West Elm
A shape study vase from West Elm
Available in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes, these West Elm vases add a gorgeous sculptural element to any space. Pick the one that best fits mom's style and watch her have fun styling her shelves and perk up her home.
Get it from West Elm starting at $40.
13
Spanx
A perfect jogger pant from Spanx
Spanx was not wrong when they named these joggers "the perfect pant". (We really love their pants.) The soft, smoothing ponte fabric is comfortable and soft for elevated casual vibes. They look pulled together and chic while traveling and are cute enough to wear on a night out.
Get them from Spanx for $128.
14
Sephora
A Maude tub kit
Maude's tub kit includes two beautifully relaxing items to upgrade mom's bath time. It features soaking bath salts and a coconut milk bath that can be used together or separately. Potassium-rich dead sea salt removes impurities from the skin's surface while coconut milk powder moisturizes, nourishes and cleanses.
Get it from Sephora for $36.
15
West Elm
A woven seagrass basket from West Elm
Available in an array of sizes and shapes, these seagrass baskets can be used for anything from storing magazines to blankets, toys and more. There's even a hamper that comes in two sizes if your mom needs to refresh hers. Load it up with a few of her favorite goodies.
Get it from West Elm starting at $28.
16
Maisonette
A Piecework Puzzle power lunch puzzle
If your mom loves a good puzzle, then you've got to get her this 1,000-piece puzzle from Piecework Puzzles. It's a sushi and calculator-filled scene that's visually stunning and just the right amount of challenging. You can check out other beautiful Piecework puzzle design options here, in case you prefer a different vibe.
Get it from Maisonette for $38.
17
Anthropologie
A gorgeous beach blanket that's actually big enough
Available in three different colors, this large beach blanket at Anthropologie comes with its own straps for easy toting. A convenient center hole makes it easy to stay under the safety of a shady beach umbrella, so mom can lounge around for hours.
Get it from Anthropologie for $119.
18
Sephora
Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
If your mom loves floral fragrances, then Gucci's Flora perfume is an absolute must-have. With notes of pear, white gardenia, jasmine and brown sugar, it has a fruity-floral essence that feels refined, youthful and cheerful.
Get it from Sephora starting at $108.
19
Parachute
A cloud-like cotton robe from Parachute
How sweet is this mustard-hued robe from Parachute? It's available in ten colors, but there's something extra spring-y and happy about this shade. Made of Turkish cotton, this robe is soft, light and luxurious, making it the perfect summer robe. It's a great alternative to thicker winter robes and a nice departure from a classic waffle weave, making it as stylish as it is comfy cozy.
Get it from Parachute for $109.
20
Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite
This climate-pledge friendly e-reader is wildly popular thanks to its adjustable warm life, long battery life and glare-free display that reads like a real book. It's perfect for the bookworm mom in your life.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
21
Catbird
Catbird's Greco lariat necklace
This stunning adjustable gold necklace from Catbird has delicate lines and looks beautiful worn on its own or layered with other jewelry. This dreamy, glinty gold chain is sure to become a staple in her everyday jewelry routine.
Get it from Catbird for $218.
22
Amazon
Ofoot house slippers
Available in 13 different colors, these Ofoot cotton house slippers are washable, comfortable and safe to pad around the house in thanks to a cushy memory foam insole and non-skid rubber outer soles. The simple design looks good on everyone, and the cotton knit fabric is soft and cozy to the touch without causing overheating. They're the ideal summer house slippers.
Get them from Amazon starting at $21.99.
23
Sephora
Caudalie's beauty elixir face mist
Make your mom feel like a glowing, relaxed queen with this cult-fave facial mist. Legend has it that it's based on an elixir used by Queen Isabella of Hungary, who was known for her beauty. This vegan mist leaves skin feeling dewy, refreshed and awake, making it worth the price tag!
Get it from Sephora for $49.
24
Amazon
Baby Foot's exfoliating foot peel masks
Moms love foot peels, and Baby Foot is the best one in the business. Help them get their tootsies summer-ready with this safe and effective foot mask, it'll be a lovely addition to a skin care-themed gift.
Get it from Amazon for $21.25.
25
Food52
Beautiful walnut garden scissors that are ambidextrous
Make it easy for her to trim down the branches in her garden with this large pair of garden scissors at Food52. The comfortable ambidextrous handles are inlaid with walnut for maximum comfort and ease. They come in two sizes and are as beautiful as they are practical.
Get them from Food52 starting at $28.
26
Amazon
An indoor hydroponic garden from AeroGarden
This mess-free herb kit from AeroGarden is perfect for the aspiring urban gardener mom and those without access to a big yard. It includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. it's easy to use, gives you a reminder when it needs plant food (which comes included) and has lights that automatically turn on and off.
Get it from Amazon for $129.95.
27
Lululemon
Lululemon's Blissfeel women's running shoes
Lululemon's first-ever sneakers were designed for running but can be used for long walks, travel and more. They were specially designed to have a supportive, comfortable fit that makes for a perfect everyday sneaker.
Get them from Lululemon for $148.
28
Amazon
Weleda's skin food lotion
Throw this rich, nourishing skin care staple into a beauty box filled with other self-care staples. It's a powerfully hydrating, plant-based cream that works as an all-purpose balm and will keep her skin soft and smooth.
Get it form Amazon for $11.87.
