24 Foolproof Mother’s Day Gifts For Moms Who Are Hard To Shop For

Tuft & Paw

An aesthetic hammock for your mom's favorite child, her cat

If your mom’s cat has replaced you as her preferred child (which…whatever, fine), a gift for the inseparable mom-cat duo will go a long way (and hopefully win you back some favor as her original human child).



This elevated cat hammock is the most aesthetic and the sturdiest we’ve come across, with a steel frame and suction cups that attach to windows so securely that I, a lifelong unimpressed cynic, found myself downright wowed. (And, I now think there might be something to those suctioning shower shelves.) The suction was so strong that I was not worried at all about my cat lounging on it, which had been on my mind before; the hammock is designed to hold up to 30 pounds, and I’m convinced it delivers.



Plus, the hammock’s chic minimalist design makes it look like actual decor instead of just a plastic addition to the window. The hammock's soft yet sturdy felt cradle will also keep mom’s cat cool and comfortable while he or she lounges in the sun the way we all wish we could.