The Best Mother's Day Gifts For Your Partner's Mom

Shopping for a mother-in-law figure can feel nearly impossible, but these gift ideas strike the right balance of useful, personal and something she'll actually like.

Staff Writer

A<a href="https://parachutehome.sjv.io/c/2706071/1110616/14093?subId1=mothersdaypartnersmom-griffinwynne-041122-62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton%3Fopt-color%3Dmulberry" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" robe from Parachute" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://parachutehome.sjv.io/c/2706071/1110616/14093?subId1=mothersdaypartnersmom-griffinwynne-041122-62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton%3Fopt-color%3Dmulberry" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> robe from Parachute</a>, <a href="https://tradecoffee.pxf.io/c/2706071/571223/9472?subId1=mothersdaypartnersmom-griffinwynne-041122-62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Fperu-benico-lopez-bentacur%2Fp%2F3918" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coffee from Trade Coffee Co." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://tradecoffee.pxf.io/c/2706071/571223/9472?subId1=mothersdaypartnersmom-griffinwynne-041122-62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Fperu-benico-lopez-bentacur%2Fp%2F3918" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">coffee from Trade Coffee Co.</a> and <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11047-265720-142593?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-gripper-slipper-sherpa-lined%3Fvariant%3Dsoft-white%26size%3Ds&sid=mothersdaypartnersmom-griffinwynne-041122-62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sock slippers from Bombas." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11047-265720-142593?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-gripper-slipper-sherpa-lined%3Fvariant%3Dsoft-white%26size%3Ds&sid=mothersdaypartnersmom-griffinwynne-041122-62546c43e4b0723f800fb9d4&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sock slippers from Bombas.</a>
If shopping for your own mother on Mother’s Day sounds hard, knowing what to get your partner’s mom can feel nearly impossible. You want something thoughtful but not presumptuous. Useful, but still personal. But most importantly, you want to give her something she’ll actually like.

Whether you’re seeing someone new or just not that close to your mother-in-law, it can be hard to gauge what to do for your partner’s mom on Mother’s Day. And depending on your partner’s relationship with their mom, you may feel some extra pressure to really nail your gift game.

To save you from stressing out this spring, we’ve rounded up the best nice but not too nice presents to give your partner’s mom for Mother’s Day. They’re stylish but universal presents that any mom, half-mom, step-mom, grandmother or mother figure would love. We included a variety of presents ranging in price and style to help you find the perfect present for all types of moms.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Papier
A set of phone note pads
If your partner's mom is super organized, she may love writing to-do lists and notes. This set of three pads comes in fun prints with pre-lined, tearaway pages. You can even customize them with her name or initials.
Get it from Papier for $22.
2
Anthropologie
A patterned dish towel
You can never have too many dish towels — especially colorful, patterned ones. Anthropologie has a huge selection of floral, food-themed and other cheery towels to brighten any kitchen.

Pictured is the Flora dish towel, $22.
Check out the dish towels at Anthropologie.
3
GrubHub
Takeout from her favorite place
Give the gift of hot, delicious food and not doing the dishes. By sending a GrubHub gift card, your partner's mom can get yummy takeout from wherever she wants, whenever she wants.
Buy a GrubHub gift card.
4
Cameo
A Cameo from her favorite guilty pleasure TV celeb
Does your partner's mom love Bravo TV? Can she name every WWE wrestler? Cameo lets you order personalized short videos from all sorts of celebrities and public figures. Send her a Mother's Day message from Real Housewife of New Jersey Teresa Giudice, or another celeb she'd love.
Check out Cameo.
5
Food52
A dried floral wreath
If your partner's mom likes to keep wreaths or plant garlands outside, a dried wreath is an elevated piece she can display all year. Food52 has a great selection of unique dried wreaths and garlands with all sorts of flowers and plants.

Pictured is the Dried Mixed Marigold Wreath, $68.
Check out the dried wreaths at Food52.
6
Spicewalla
Spruce up her spice cabinet
Give some warmth and depth with a new set of spices. The spices in this 10-piece set from Spicewalla come in gorgeous little cans and all the essentials are included, like paprika, cinnamon, crushed red pepper and granulated garlic.
Get it from Spicewalla for $59.99.
7
Lululemon
A workout headband
Buying clothes for someone can be a risky move, especially someone you're not super close to her. Yet, if you know your partner's mom loves to run or spin, giving her a nice workout headband is a thoughtful but universal present.

This one from Lululemon comes in nine colors and is made from sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric.
Get it from Lululemon for $12.
8
Trade Coffee Co.
Coffee from a local roaster
Upgrade her morning routine with a bag of coffee from a local roaster. Trade Coffee is an online retailer that sells coffee from small shops across the country. Send a cup of joe from her hometown or a city she loves to visit.

Pictured is the Benico Lopez Bentacur from ReAnimator roasters in Philadelphia.
Check out Trade Coffee.
9
Amazon
A set of tea in a wooden box
If coffee's not her cup of tea, send a selection of Tazo teas in a carved wooden box. This box contains 80 individual wrapped tea bags in 16 flavors like calm chamomile, China green tips and organic baked cinnamon apple.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
10
Amazon
A camera shutter remote control
If your partner's mom loves selfies or self-timer pics, she'll swoon for this camera remote control that will let her take pictures from a distance. It links with all phones and tablets running Android 4.2.2 OS and up and Apple iOS 6.0 and up. It comes in seven colors.
Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
11
Anthropologie
A ceramic spoon rest
If her kitchen is fully stocked, she may not need any appliances or big-ticket items. Something like a ceramic spoon rest is intentional, creative and gives a little color to her kitchen. Anthropologie has a huge selection of spoon rests in all patterns and colors.

Pictured is the Old Havana spoon rest, $20.
Check out the spoon rests from Anthropologie.
12
Amazon
Nice hand soap
She'll stay clean and stylish with a nice bottle of hand soap. This one from L'Occitane comes in a classic shea scent and has a look that will fit into any home decor.
Get it from Amazon for $22.
13
1-800-Flowers
Flowers delivered to her door
Flowers are classic for a reason. They're easy, thoughtful and make people feel super cared about. 1-800-Flowers has a huge selection of budget-friendly floral arrangments, including ones with same-day delivery.

Pictured is the Happy Daisy small, $34.99.
Check out 1-800-Flowers.
14
Parachute
A cotton bathrobe
For a little luxury, grab your partner's mom a cotton bathrobe. She can wear it after a bath or shower or when lounging on a cold morning. This one from Parachute comes in 10 colors in XS-3XL. Pictured is the shade mulberry.
Get it from Parachute for $109.
15
Bombas
Cozy sock slippers
Are they slippers? Are they fuzzy socks? They're a magical hybrid of both. These Gripper Slippers come in four colors in women's shoe sizes 6-14, pictured here in soft white.
Get them from Bombas for $48.
16
Simply Chocolate
A sweet and salty snack
More than just a box of chocolates, chocolate-covered pretzels give your partner's mom sweet, salty, crunchy goodness. This box comes with 12 individually wrapped milk chocolate pretzels with dark and white chocolate drizzles.
Get it from Simply Chocolate for $24.99.
17
Brooklinen
A bright beach towel
For moms who are beach bums or pool lovers, snag a bright, patterned beach towel she can use all summer long. This one from Brooklinen measures 34 by 70 inches and comes in four colors.
Get it from Brooklinen for $65.
A meal delivery kit

16 Gift Ideas For New Moms

shoppingMother's DayGift Guidesmothers

