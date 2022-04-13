If shopping for your own mother on Mother’s Day sounds hard, knowing what to get your partner’s mom can feel nearly impossible. You want something thoughtful but not presumptuous. Useful, but still personal. But most importantly, you want to give her something she’ll actually like.

Whether you’re seeing someone new or just not that close to your mother-in-law, it can be hard to gauge what to do for your partner’s mom on Mother’s Day. And depending on your partner’s relationship with their mom, you may feel some extra pressure to really nail your gift game.

To save you from stressing out this spring, we’ve rounded up the best nice but not too nice presents to give your partner’s mom for Mother’s Day. They’re stylish but universal presents that any mom, half-mom, step-mom, grandmother or mother figure would love. We included a variety of presents ranging in price and style to help you find the perfect present for all types of moms.

