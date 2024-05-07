21 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Arrive On Time

Mother’s Day is just a few days away. If you feel like you majorly lost track of time, there’s no need to fret. We’ve gathered a bunch of gift options from for just about any kind of mom.
Best of all, they can get to your doorstep with time to spare before the big day. Read on for our favorite picks — you’re sure to find something she’ll appreciate.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A highly rated luxe bathrobe worthy of your mom
A pretty travel jewelry case to keep favorites neat and secure
A supersoft fleece blanket that doubles as a sweet tribute
Or a cult-favorite, deliciously soft Barefoot Dreams blanket
A bestselling, hands-free reading and crafting light
A bestselling vegetable chopper with 76,000 5-star ratings
A gift set of colorful (and practical) ankle socks
The ever-popular Rocketbook smart notebook
A heavenly heated eye massager
The TheraGun Relief massage gun
A water-filtering LifeStraw
A bestselling towel warmer for some simple luxury
A bestselling Kindle Paperwhite with 16 gigabytes of storage
An Ancestry.com gift membership
The bestselling Screaming Goat
A cult-favorite Apple AirTag to keep track of precious items
A smart digital photo frame to help Mom feel more connected
A popular and convenient electric lighter
A self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum
A cool Aerogarden Harvest kit
A Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player
