21 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Arrive On Time

A cult-favorite Apple AirTag to keep track of precious items

Another HuffPost-favorite gift is the ever-useful and endlessly practical AirTag. Mom can use this to keep track of precious items like her wallet, bag or luggage; for added peace of mind with a pet dog or cat; or to keep tabs on her car. (She’ll be able to find it if it’s ever stolen or simply trace her way back to it if she forgets where she parked.) You can even add on a stylish AirTag case for good measure, which you can also attach to a pet collar.The gadget uses the same Find My app as the rest of the Apple ecosystem. So if your mom already uses an iPhone, MacBook or iPad, the AirTag will be that much easier and intuitive to incorporate into her life.