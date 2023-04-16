The Coolest Mother's Day Gifts At Target For Under $40

We undeniably owe it all to moms. Let’s face it, we wouldn’t be here without them. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate all the moms in your life this year with a little something special.
Whether it’s a treat for her kitchen, a pretty box for keepsakes and jewelry, a new outfit or a handy gadget, we’ve got everything for gifting that special mom, sister, partner, cousin, aunt or bestie — and it’s all available at Target.
Advertisement
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A teak bowl
2
An oversized straw tote
3
A hug in a mug
Advertisement
4
Apple’s AirTag
5
A faux shagreen box with removable lid
6
An cheery velvet floor cushion
Advertisement
7
A swirled marble clay bowl
8
Short sleeved button front boilersuit