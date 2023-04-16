ShoppingMother's DayGift Guidestarget

The Coolest Mother's Day Gifts At Target For Under $40

Target has everything for gifting the mom or mother figure in your life.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Tasseled <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=643a10d5e4b0ac40918b2af0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foversized-velvet-floor-round-throw-pillow-with-tassels-opalhouse-designed-with-jungalow%2F-%2FA-86861666%3Fpreselect%3D86498699%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floor pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643a10d5e4b0ac40918b2af0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=643a10d5e4b0ac40918b2af0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foversized-velvet-floor-round-throw-pillow-with-tassels-opalhouse-designed-with-jungalow%2F-%2FA-86861666%3Fpreselect%3D86498699%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">floor pillow</a> from Target
Target
Tasseled floor pillow from Target

We undeniably owe it all to moms. Let’s face it, we wouldn’t be here without them. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate all the moms in your life this year with a little something special.

Whether it’s a treat for her kitchen, a pretty box for keepsakes and jewelry, a new outfit or a handy gadget, we’ve got everything for gifting that special mom, sister, partner, cousin, aunt or bestie — and it’s all available at Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A teak bowl
Merging clean, modern design with earthy, rustic material, this decorative bowl will fit in effortlessly with any decor. It’s “very pleasing to [the] eye and looks great on a coffee table” says V in a review. This decorative statement piece is the perfect catch-all for coffee tables and entryways, a chic display bowl for a collection of lemons or ornaments, and it’s, of course, gorgeous solo.
$30 at Target
2
Target
An oversized straw tote
One of the greatest tools in a mom’s arsenal is a big bag. Load it up with snacks, extra hand sanitizer, a phone charger, diapers, emergency sewing kit — a mom’s bag always seems to have just what you need inside. This oversized straw tote is a great, light option for warmer days. Sure, she can pack it up with her daily essentials, but she can also roll up a blanket and head to the beach with it. Customer JK noted in their review that there’s “room for all the kids towels and snacks.” Perfect for outings and great for schlepping, this bag is a thoughtful, chic pick.
$36 at Target
3
Target
A hug in a mug
Thanks to an artisan look, this mug sidesteps the kitsch factor and ups the sweetness. A cheerful floral motif encircling a caption reading “hug in a mug” makes for a heartfelt treat. Add her favorite coffee blend or tea for an extra thoughtful gift. She’ll think of you every time she pours herself a hot beverage.
$7 at Target
4
Target
Apple’s AirTag
Do your mama proud with a truly practical gift. Whether you’re popping it in your purse, stashing it in the car, looping it to Fido’s collar or tucking it into your kiddo’s backpack, Apple’s AirTag has infinite uses. Whatever you want to keep track of — or are prone to losing — AirTag can help you track it on your iPhone or iPad. All you have to do is ask Siri to play a tone on the built-in speaker and — ping! — lost item found. With too-many-to-count five-star reviews, you know this gadget is, in the words of reviewer Angela, “great for keeping up with things.”
$29.99 at Target
5
Target
A faux shagreen box with removable lid
In a soft jade green, this faux take on shagreen is a dead ringer for the real thing. This lidded box would be the perfect gift for a vintage fan or someone who embraces nostalgia and romance.
$15 at Target
6
An cheery velvet floor cushion
It’s surprising how many different ways an oversized throw pillow comes in handy. Upgrade your meditation practice and use it as a sitting cushion, add a statement to your sofa, toss it in for extra seating at movie night, it even works as a (small) pet bed in a pinch. This luxe round cushion in sunny marigold yellow or deep royal blue velvet is finished with tassels for just the right touch of fun. It’s a great gift for anyone looking to up their decor game and bring a little color into their life.
$35 at Target
7
Target
A swirled marble clay bowl
This swirled marble clay bowl has an elevated handmade look that will be right up your creative mom’s alley. “It looks handmade and has such character,” wrote AR in a review, adding that it’s “so much more beautiful in person.”
$30 at Target
8
Target
Short sleeved button front boilersuit
Sure, a jumpsuit might be an unexpected pick, but it’s the perfect one-and-done outfit. Whether she’s joining a last-minute lunch date or trying to squeeze in some studio time, an effortless denim boilersuit serves up look in a snap. Inspired by classic workwear, this jumpsuit is equipped with multiple pockets, a cinched, drawstring waist and an ever so slightly cropped fit.
$32 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

For the mom who always forgets their keys

18 Gifts Every Techie Mom Will Love

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Say This Viral Travel Advice Is Really Not A Great Idea

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Share The 1 Beverage They Never (Or Rarely) Drink

Wellness

The Type Of Loss We Don’t Talk About Enough

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Parenting

You’re Going To Have To Teach Your Kids About Climate Change. Here’s How.

Wellness

Ever Had A ‘Dream Baby’? Here’s What It Means.

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Wellness

What End-Of-Life Doulas Want You To Know About Death And Grief

Shopping

Experts Explain Why You Need An Emergency Go Bag (And What Should Be In It)

Shopping

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

Shopping

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Wellness

Should I Leave A Comment On Someone's Grief-Stricken Social Media Post?

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Food & Drink

Not Everyone Wants A Casserole: The Different Ways Cultures Grieve With Food

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Relationships

Why People Are Freaking Out So Much About The Taylor Swift Breakup

Food & Drink

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp

Parenting

'The Shock Never Goes Away': What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Shopping

Is It Just Me, Or Is Everyone In New York Wearing This $25 Blanket Scarf?