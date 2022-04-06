Shopping

Mother's Day 2022 Gifts: Necklaces With Birthstones, Names And More

These Mother's Day rings, bracelets with birthstones and meaningful custom necklaces are perfect for the moms in your life.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

It’s often difficult to put into words the influence that mothers and maternal figures have in our lives, and even more difficult to adequately express gratitude for all that they do.

Jewelry can be a lasting symbolic gesture of thanks and a great way to show your appreciation this Mother’s Day. In the list below you can find customizable bracelets that represent your child-parent relationship, simple engraved rings and delicate necklaces that feature significant birthstones and initials.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Jewlr
An interlocking necklace with mother-daughter birthstones
This interlocking hoop necklace features two heart shaped birthstones to represent two significant birthday months. You can choose from a variety of metals including yellow, white or rose gold and sterling silver, as well as the style of chain and its length.
Get it from Jewlr for $254+.
2
Catbird
A custom engraved signet ring with an antique look
Available in either 14-karat yellow gold or sterling silver, this engraved signet ring by Catbird resembles a true family heirloom and features a customizable initial center. The tapered band looks delicate on the finger and is handmade in New York using conflict-free and recycled materials.
Get it from Catbird for $234.
3
CAsilverDesign at Etsy
A simple personalized name or initial necklace with an adjustable chain
This made-to-order necklace can feature symbols, full names or a series of initials representing important people. Choose your chain length and metal type, then each necklace is hand-crafted in a workshop in Canada.
Get it from CAsilverDesign at Etsy for $16.55+.
4
BeWished at Etsy
A sweet pendant necklace just for first-time moms
Intended to honor first-time moms, this nickel-free 14-karat gold-filled necklace comes with an adjustable high-shine chain and features a high quality 9mm Swarovski birthstone in the center.
Get it from BeWished at Etsy for $48.90+.
5
Geominimalist at Etsy
A family tree bracelet featuring personalized charms
Made with hypoallergenic and tarnish-resistant materials, this handmade charm bangle holds stamped initial charms with corresponding birthstones to represent everyone in the family. The bangle opens slightly to accommodate a variety of hand and wrist sizes.
Get it from Geominimalist at Etsy for $9.60+.
6
Catbird
A handset ring with mother of pearl stones
Handmade by a jewelry designer in Toronto, this 14-karat gold ring curves delicately to a point and features hand-cut white mother of pearl stones in graduating sizes. Thought to offer soothing, motherly protection, these stones make for a symbolic piece of jewelry that's ideal for stacking with other rings or for wearing on its own.
Get it from Catbird for $348.
7
GoldstoreJewelry at Etsy
A custom-engraved layered necklace with cut-out heart detail
Made with 14-karat solid gold, this custom-engraved heart necklace can be worn layered or with one half worn by another person to symbolize a bond. Choose from a variety of necklace length options as well as cutout options, and engrave each piece with initials or important names.
Get it from GoldstoreJewelry at Etsy for $57.60+.
8
Catbird
A delicate and customizable signet bracelet in the metal of your choice
This reimagined ID bracelet by Catbird is made using recycled and ethically sourced 14-karat gold and appears tiny and delicate on the wrist. You can engrave up to nine characters on the finely etched plate.
Get it from Catbird for $258.
9
Macy's
A diamond-accented necklace with a meaningful design
This two-toned pendant necklace depicts a mother and child centered around an authentic accent diamond. Made with 10-karat gold and sterling silver, each necklace comes with an adjustable chain extender and a spring ring clasp closure.
Get it from Macy's for $74.70.
10
Amazon
A personalized pendant charm necklace with birthstone
This sterling silver pendant necklace features a hammered-edged bar that can be engraved with a name or initial. A Swarovski birthstone can be added, too. You can choose from three chain options, including a box or cable chain, and each necklace comes packaged in a gift box.
Get it from Amazon for $22.08.
11
Viviominimalist at Etsy
A custom birthstone bracelet with initial
Available in three different finishes, this custom bracelet measures 7.5 inches in length and features a minimalist design and high quality plated diamond-cut chain. The disc charm can be engraved with a significant initial and the gemstone bar can reflect any birthstone of your choice.
Get it from Vivominimalist at Etsy for $28.
