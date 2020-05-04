17 Tweets That Sum Up Mother's Day In The Age Of Social Distancing

Mother’s Day 2020 is going to be an unusual one, to say the least.
From Zoom brunches to kid crafts constructed without the guidance of a school art teacher, the celebration is going to require some creativity. Naturally, the funny parents (and children of parents) on Twitter have found the humor in the new circumstances.
We’ve rounded up 17 funny and relatable tweets about Mother’s Day in the age of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.
I'm not sure what my husband is planning on doing for me on Mother's Day but I hope it's laundry.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 2, 2020
Gentlemen, Heads Up: Your kids aren’t coming home from school with that cute handmade Mother’s Day gift this year. That’s on you. Get out the glue.— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2020
If it’s not a secret underground bunker with a strong WiFi connection and a drop box for food and wine deliveries, I don’t want it for Mother’s Day.— The Michelle Dempsey (@MichelleDWrites) April 27, 2020
Quarantined for Mother’s Day and get out of lockdown JUST in time for Father’s Day....typical.— not karo (@karoxxanax) April 16, 2020
My husband asked what I wanted to do for Mother’s Day since we’ll likely still be in quarantine and I said wanted to get day drunk on pink wine and spend the day in bed eating cheesecake and to be honest that’s basically what I want every year— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) April 21, 2020
5: dad when is Valentine's day for Mom?— Dadman Quarantined (@dadmann_walking) May 3, 2020
And that's now the new name for mother's day guys.
All I want for Mother’s Day is to sleep for 9 straight hours, wake up to the sound of coffee brewing and then have my husband say things like, “I’m gonna entertain the kids all day so you can sit on the couch in your pjs and buy your Mother’s Day gift in peace!”— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) May 2, 2020
Look, I want this endless quarantine to lift as much as the next guy, but out of an abundance of caution we should probably make it sure it stretches past Mother's Day...— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) April 13, 2020
Lots of mothers gonna be surprised when their Mother's Day gift is a barrel of oil.— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 20, 2020
My husband ordered my Mother’s Day present on Amazon... on our shared Amazon account lmao surprise— not leviosᴬ ϟ (@jennybeawr_) May 3, 2020
Mother’s Day 2020: Where every mom just wants to be left TF alone.— momsbehavingbadly (@badbadmoms) April 29, 2020
I keep getting press releases about specialty face masks and designer hand sanitizer that are "the perfect gifts for mom" and I'm not a mom and I'll never be a mom but I think I can safely say that if I were a mom, the last thing I'd want for Mother's Day is COVID-19 swag— Noah Michelson (@noahmichelson) April 29, 2020
sad to say but this Mother’s Day will be the first time in years a lot of us won’t be showing up to Mother’s Day brunch hungover and smelling like grandview— Jords (@j0rdsremi) April 30, 2020
Asking your mom what she wants for Mother’s Day and her taking forever to pick something, like we not in a pandemic and the package is gonna arrive in 6 months to start with <— JAIMESHA THOMAS (@thatgirljaycole) May 4, 2020
Guys, don’t forget, next Sunday is Mother’s On Zoom Day.— Kevin Biggins (@TheBiggIdea) May 3, 2020
What moms want for Mother's Day this year: A do-over— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) May 1, 2020
Hey dads, we have less than 2 weeks until Mother’s Day. Your children will not be making cards or gifts in school this year. Get to it. I’d hate to see any more preventable deaths.— Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) April 27, 2020