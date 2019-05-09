Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Parenting

16 Too-Real Tweets About Mother's Day vs. Father's Day

It seems moms and dads have different experiences on their designated celebratory days.

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are great occasions to honor the parental figures in your life. But it seems many moms and dads like to vent about their special days on Twitter ― and many like to highlight the differences between the two holidays.

We’ve rounded up 16 funny tweets that compare Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Enjoy!

