16 Too-Real Tweets About Mother's Day vs. Father's Day

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are great occasions to honor the parental figures in your life. But it seems many moms and dads like to vent about their special days on Twitter ― and many like to highlight the differences between the two holidays.
We’ve rounded up 16 funny tweets that compare Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Enjoy!
Dads on father's day: let's go do something as a family!— Meredith (@PerfectPending) May 9, 2016
Moms on mother's day: Can everyone just not talk to me today or touch me.
At my daughter’s preschool, they made Father’s Day cards shaped like tool boxes. But if someone gave me like, a dishwasher-shaped card on Mother’s Day, I’d be pissed.— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 17, 2018
Husband, “What’s our Father’s Day plans?”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) June 15, 2018
Me, “Cookout? Watch golf?”
H, “So the usual?”
Me, “Well it’s not like it’s Mother’s Day.”
H...
M..
H..
M..”Episiotomy.”
H, “You right.”
Me on Mother’s Day:— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) June 16, 2018
All I want is time away from our family.
Me on Father’s Day:
You can have anything you want, except time away from our family.
So, just to be clear: he gets to sleep in on Father's Day AND Mother's Day but I'm woken up early for both? HOW IS THAT PLAYING FAIR, KIDS?— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) June 21, 2015
Mothers: “This whole weekend is considered Mother’s Day so pamper me!”— The Walking Dad (@RealDMK) May 13, 2018
Also Mothers: “You can celebrate Father’s Day from 2:30 to 2:35pm”
On Mother's Day, my husband assumes my chores, so it's only fair that I act like him and pawn the kids off on other people for Father's Day.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) June 19, 2016
Moms don't cook on mother's day but dads grill on father's day? Moms for the win with that psychology.— EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) June 17, 2018
My wife said that for Father's Day I should plan an outing for just me & the kids. Hmmm...this is exactly what we did for Mother's Day too.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) June 6, 2013
It's weird the way Father's Day is twice as long as Mother's Day.— Kelcey Kintner (@mamabirddiaries) June 18, 2017
Why is it we pamper Moms on Mother's Day but on Father's Day we get Dad a mower and put his ass to work in the yard?— Darin Loves Bacon (@darinlovesbacon) May 10, 2015
Mother’s Day v. Father’s Day 😂 pic.twitter.com/uljjwIHIok— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) June 14, 2018
Cannot believe how intensely people celebrated Mother's Day knowing that Father's Day is just around the corner and we will be turning our backs on her so soon— Karen Chee (@karencheee) May 15, 2018
For Mother's Day I'm taking my 3 yr old twins to the mall. Wait, it must be Father's Day.— SWT (@SWilderTaylor) May 8, 2011
Daycare Mother’s Day vs Father’s Day celebration songs:— Rob Fonseca (@rmf0938) June 8, 2018
Mom - gave them all their wonderful features.
Dad - he gets the family lost in the car for hours because he won’t ask for directions.
mother’s day is great but i also try to make father’s day all about me as well.— kim monte (@KimmyMonte) May 9, 2018