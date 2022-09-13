“This summer, our family has had loads more road trips but I started testing them in small increments. First, I tried checking my phone when my husband was driving (even briefly this would typically give me a headache and I’d start feeling car sick) but I didn’t have any problems. Then I tried them on long car rides with windy roads, also no car sickness. At this point, I can play games on my phone and am so happy about this find.” – Irene Ng

“I’ve suffered from motion sickness my whole life- as a kid, every trip meant hours of throwing up and then trying to sleep it off once we reached our destination. As an adult, I struggle riding with others (especially manual transmission) and I fear long road trips. My nausea sometimes lasted days. Typically I feel nauseous within a few blocks/ miles, but today I tried these out for a 6 hour road trip through some residential and some highway sequences. I managed to read. I didn’t know how they’d fare at night when the liquid wasn’t visible but I read on my kindle with absolutely no issue. Before, I could read a sentence on my phone and I’d instantly feel sick. I spent the entire ride reading or on my phone. Yes, I looked ridiculous in them, but I’d rather look a little odd for 6 hours instead of having long-lasting nausea and drugging myself with Dramamine to pass out instead.” – rachael

“I have been playing games for over a decade. As I aged, I noticed that some games started giving me the feeling of motion sickness or cybersickness. My husband plays certain games that I can’t even play for a second because it makes me sick. I gave these glasses a try. What do I have to lose other than $20[?] I put them on while I was playing my normal game I play at first, then switched to one of the games that kind made me sick. Then I got in the game that was the worst for me. I was amazed, I could move the camera around and move around without instantly wanting to barf!” – Gall