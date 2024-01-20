If You Need A Reset On Finding Motivation, Try These 31 Products

Popular items from this list include:
- An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know precisely how much you’ve consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you
- A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical light of your life — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you’re working in a situation where you don’t get a lot of direct sunlight
- An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your human brain into thinking you’re already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day when you wake up, even if the the sun hasn’t quite caught up to your morning routine
An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle
Promising review
: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat
due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" — Bianca Aguilera
A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp
Promising review:
"Miraculous results in just four days! Happy, healthy, and motivated! It's most effective if used daily for 30 minutes (but not more, as it can affect your circadian rhythms). I don’t normally leave reviews, but I am blown away by the results from this lamp in such a short amount of time!" — Brandi True
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
A SwitchBot Smart Switch button pusher
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers
Body Restore
is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
Plus a waterproof shower phone holder
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Bliss Collections
is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware. Promising review:
"I have this pad sitting in front of me right now. It has gotten to the point where I feel disorganized if I don't start my day with it. The quality is great and it's super motivational. Can't say enough about it. If you're on the fence GET IT." — Kate Maher
A tear-off daily self-care calendar
Bliss Collections
is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.Promising review:
"I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." — katelyn
Or, a weekly notepad to keep you on track
Promising review
: "I give this 5 stars. It's vibrant and helps you get motivated to get things done. Plus, no hunting for random pieces of paper." — Krista
Plus a set of eye-popping fine-point pens
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages
! Promising review:
"I bought these pens not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking,
and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" — Michael Fanizzi
A pack of dumbbell exercise cards
NewMe Fitness
is a small business that specializes in fitness accessories for strength training, weight training, and yoga.
Psst — if you're not a dumbell fan, you can also try out cards for bodyweight movements
, gym equipment
, and resistance bands
. Promising review:
"There are simply NO words to describe how awesome these cards are! NewMe Fitness has created a comprehensive set of cards that are the perfect size and with a readable font size. The portability is great! The ability to create individual stretching regimens for any fitness goal by mixing and matching the cards is stellar! This is my very first card pack, but I will be purchasing the whole lot in the coming months." — Natalie Nicole
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner.
Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." — Tara D.
Plus a jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A weekly pill organizer
Sagely
is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.Promising review
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool.
The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I
do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time.
I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m.
and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — Panda
A set of reviewer-beloved "Loop" ear plugs
Promising review:
"I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home.
Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in.
They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." — Christina
A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer
Promising review:
"Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." — Mimi Foster
A weekly meal planner
Bloom Daily Planners
is a small business that specializes in organizational products and planners. The list magnetizes to the fridge and has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off
and take with you on the other side.Promising review
: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps!
I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store
, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals
." — Samantha M.
And a reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
Plus a silicone baking mat for your sheet pan
Promising review
: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." — Tasia Lung
A Bentgo stackable lunch container
Promising review
: "I absolutely love these salad containers. My fiancé and I have big appetites, but try to eat healthy. These containers fit a ton of salad greens and all sizes of toppings — nuts, beans, cheese, fruits, meats, pasta, etc. They make packing lunch easy.
Just throw in some greens, a protein, a dressing, and toppings that make salad fun for you! We use ours several times per week and they make it to both our jobs without spilling or leaking.
I walk and ride public transit, so mine gets tossed around a bit. Several of my friends and coworkers have bought them after seeing mine!
" — izzo
A transparent monitor attachment
Each of the attachments has a sticky film that's strong enough to adhere it to your monitor, but easy enough to remove that it won't damage it. Promising review:
"I have 568 stickies on any given day and this is exactly what I needed to keep myself organized. They came packaged nicely, no cracks or scratches, and was easy to adhere.
The adhesive is awesome. It's not going anywhere!!! I recommend this to anyone like me who needs a cool place for their notes. You will be the envy of your coworkers!" — Mason's Mom
A handy minimalist weekly cleaning printable
Creative Type Store
is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier. Promising review
: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" — Erin Brie
A lap desk
Promising review:
"This is a work-from-home game changer. I've been working remotely for most of the last two years, and this has been the single best purchase I've made toward WFH health. I previously used to cycle between my office desk and dining table, but since purchasing this I've been working wherever I want in my house. Anywhere I can be seated I can bring this surface and work.
It's lightweight, the two pads are set to give lots of airflow across your lap (though shorts-wearers beware: The fabric may be slightly more coarse than you'd want against bare skin)." — TheWiseTurtle
Plus a "Worky" station
Worky
is a small business that specializes in products to improve remote working experiences.
Check out a TikTok of the Worky station
in action. Promising review
: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears.
The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the different charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal.
Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." — Amy
An undated habit calendar
Promising review:
"I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly.
I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day.
I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." — Flight of Stars
A magnetic acrylic weekly planner
Check out a TikTok of the magnetic acrylic planner
in action.
Each planner also comes with six colorful markers! Promising review
: "I love the bright colors of the markers that it comes with it and it’s super helpful to remember what we’re having for dinner for the week! Comes with markers, an eraser, a little cloth, and some little sticky pads to put on the back of the magnets so that it doesn’t scratch your fridge up, love that!" — Krista Paige
A breakfast sandwich maker
Promising review:
"I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now
. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy!
My kindergartner and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down
." — Joolie
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler
Emikeni
is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials
included on their site! Promising review
: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in.
Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!
" — Katie Oswalt
A TikTok-famous compact rolling desk bike
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before.
The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. Ten out of ten recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!
" — Amazon customer
A kitchen-safe locking container
Check out a TikTok of the locking container
in action. Kitchen Safe
is a US-based small business that specializes in lockboxes to help curb distracting habits. Promising review
: "This product has saved me in many ways. I’ve been struggling with trying to focus studying for my classes. Instant game changer. Since there is no distractions I’m forced to do my work or just sit there doing nothing for an hour.
I don’t like to waste time so I’m always gonna choose to do the work. This product has definitely increased my productivity by a landslide.
I recommend this product if you sometimes just need a kick in the ass to get going and focus on your work." — Michael Okoro