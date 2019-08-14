Police Catch Parked Motorist Playing Pokemon Go On 8 Different Phones

Texting while driving is an obvious no-no. Playing Pokemon Go when pulled off just by the side of a road isn’t a great idea either ― especially when one’s attention is occupied by eight different phones at once.

Sgt. Kyle Smith of the Washington State Patrol spotted the unidentified Pokemon Go player doing just that in a car parked on the shoulder of a road near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to The Smoking Gun.

No citation was issued since Smith did not see the man driving while occupied with the game. But because parking on the road shoulder is only acceptable in emergencies, the officer asked the male driver to put the phones in the back seat and get on with his trip, according to Seattle station KIRO.

Rick Johnson, a public information officer for the state patrol, decided to turn a photo Smith took of the incident into a teachable moment.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

Some Twitter users saw the need for a tougher reaction to the potentially reckless behavior.

I would have PikA-Chewed his @$$ out!! — Dr. Nick (@NotthatkindofDr) August 14, 2019

I would have made the guy stand on an overpass wearing a dunce cap w/ a sign that reads:

I DROVE WHILE PLAYING POKÉMON GO ON EIGHT DEVICES — Fake Frida (@Loma5360) August 14, 2019