Looks Like 2 Government Agencies Cite Mount St. Helens Eruption To Warn Against Reopening

It sure looks like two government agencies just used the upcoming 40th anniversary of the eruption of the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state to warn against a hasty reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcano Hazards Program and the Washington Military Department on Wednesday pointed out on Twitter that days before the 1980 eruption, people pushed to reopen areas around the active volcano to boost tourism and the local economy, against the advice of scientists.

The volcano erupted five days later, killing 57 people and causing more than $1 billion in damage.

40 years ago today, people pushed the state to reopen areas around Mt. St. Helens citing tourism & the economy against advice of scientists. Five days later, the volcano erupted. #msh40 https://t.co/ok5Vmjwug8 — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) May 14, 2020

The agencies’ posts did not specifically mention the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 85,000 people in the U.S.

People on Twitter, however, suggested they were subtweeting public figures ― such as President Donald Trump, his Republican allies and personalities on Fox News ― who are pushing for the resumption of business against the advice of public health experts.

“Listen to scientists,” several tweeters responded.

There are a remarkable number of parallels one can draw between 40 years ago on the slopes of a very dangerous volcano & today in the face of a very dangerous virus.



Listen to scientists. https://t.co/W7aVTIfbKt — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) May 13, 2020

Please listen to scientists. https://t.co/Cj47zbk8Fi — Matt Serwe KETV (@MattSerweKETV) May 14, 2020

Seems there’s a lesson in there somewhere 🧐 — wendean in quarantine (@phishcaspian) May 14, 2020

What a reminder from the near past. https://t.co/q252R2GX6U — Duncan Davidson (@duncan) May 14, 2020

I'll just leave this totally not-relevant lil' piece of history right here... https://t.co/ysnUc4oabd — J. Paul Hindsight Bias is 2020 (@jpaulreed) May 14, 2020

Opening access despite scientists' warnings, you say? https://t.co/a26Fcs2796 — Angela Colter (@angelacolter) May 14, 2020

I think this wins the 2020 International Subtweeting Prize™ — Adrian ''Moonface'' Wapcaplet (@AdrianWapcapIet) May 14, 2020

Love the subtext here. https://t.co/kMhtBCxJlP — eNuminous & Archimedes (@enuminous) May 14, 2020

Ah leesons from the past that are useful again today. — Loretta Duke (@lduke01) May 14, 2020

Check out The Smithsonian’s documentary on the eruption here: