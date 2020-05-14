Looks Like 2 Government Agencies Cite Mount St. Helens Eruption To Warn Against Reopening

It sure looks like two government agencies just used the upcoming 40th anniversary of the eruption of the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state to warn against a hasty reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcano Hazards Program and the Washington Military Department on Wednesday pointed out on Twitter that days before the 1980 eruption, people pushed to reopen areas around the active volcano to boost tourism and the local economy, against the advice of scientists.
The volcano erupted five days later, killing 57 people and causing more than $1 billion in damage.
The agencies’ posts did not specifically mention the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 85,000 people in the U.S.
People on Twitter, however, suggested they were subtweeting public figures ― such as President Donald Trump, his Republican allies and personalities on Fox News ― who are pushing for the resumption of business against the advice of public health experts.
“Listen to scientists,” several tweeters responded.
Check out The Smithsonian’s documentary on the eruption here:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.