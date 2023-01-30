Another Mountain Lion Killed On Highway In Southern California

P-81 is no more after he was struck by a vehicle on a southern California highway. Courtesy Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

A male mountain lion tracked by wildlife officials and dubbed P-81 was found dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in southern California last week after likely being struck by a car.

A necropsy is being performed to confirm the cause of death.

P-81, who was four years old, is one of nine mountain lions fatally struck by vehicles just since March of last year in the Santa Monica Mountains research area near Los Angeles. He was the 34th mountain killed by a vehicle since 2002. Vehicle strikes are the number one cause of death for the animals.

The fatality follows by just over a month the death of P-22, a beloved local mountain lion who was euthanized with serious injuries likely caused by a vehicle strike and other health issues. He was estimated to be 12 years old at the time of his death.

1) We are saddened to share mountain lion P-81 was likely killed by vehicle strike Sunday, Jan. 22.😢@CaliforniaDFW officials collected P-81’s body on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the western Santa Monica Mountains. A necropsy will be performed to confirm pic.twitter.com/MrCDUE1ktQ — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) January 27, 2023

P-81 was significant to the research into the area’s mountain lion population due to his physical abnormalities, including a kinked tail and a deformed reproductive organ.

The abnormalities were likely due to inbreeding, which is a major problem in the area because the animals’ movements in search of mates are constrained by development and a system of dangerous highways. The area’s big cat population has some of the lowest genetic diversity ever documented, which is a risk to the animals’ health.

2) P-81 was around 4 years old. We initially captured him in western Santa Monica Mountains in March 2020. He was significant in our mountain lion study due to his physical abnormalities – a kinked tail where the end is shaped like the letter “L” and only one descended testicle. pic.twitter.com/cY40siHaT9 — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) January 27, 2023

3)These abnormalities were the first physical evidence of potential inbreeding depression due to lack of genetic diversity since we began studying mountain lions in 2002, increasing the urgency of understanding, maintaining, and increasing connectivity for wildlife in the region — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) January 27, 2023

Wildlife officials and advocates are working to finish and protect a safe wildlife corridor so mountain lions and other animals can travel significant distances in the area without having to cross highways.

When environmentalists first proposed a wildlife bridge to help animals cross Highway 101, the late P-22 became the face of the project. He also was the poster animal for efforts to ban rodenticides after he became ill in 2014 following his exposure to rat poison.

4) The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway, currently under construction in Agoura Hills, is a major and critical step in connecting wildlife populations in the Santa Monica Mountains, including mountain lions, with other populations to the north. — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) January 27, 2023

Los Angeles and Mumbai are the only two megacities in the world with a population of mountain lions.