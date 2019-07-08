SPORTS

Turns Out Racing Down A Glacier On Bikes Is A REALLY Bad Idea

The "Mountain of Hell" bike race in France was marked by a massive pileup in the opening minutes.

It’s a bike race that starts by going downhill on a glacier... what could possibly go wrong?

Well, for starters this, which happened during the Mountain of Hell race in the French Alps at the end of last month: 

Then there’s this: 

And then this: 

Also this: 

Eventually the smarter ones walked their bikes... which sorta made it not a bike race anymore: 

No one was seriously hurt, at least. And making it down without wiping out looks pretty exhilarating. Here’s the winning run:

 

(h/t digg)

