12 Movies We’re Excited To Watch In 2022

The Ghostface killer in "Scream," Michael B. Jordan in "Creed" and Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson in "Moonfall." ILLUSTRATION: ISABELLA CARAPELLA/HUFFPOST; PHOTOS: PARAMOUNT, WARNER BROS., LIONSGATE

After the ups and downs of 2021, Lord knows what 2022 has in store for us. The only thing we are sure of is the films that will be worth watching — some from the comfort of our couches and others premiering in theaters.

From an action-packed flick featuring some leading ladies of Hollywood in “The 355” to the highly anticipated and sure-to-be-emotional return to Wakanda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” here are a few titles that are on HuffPost reporters’ radar and should definitely be on yours, too.

(Note: If you do opt to hit the theaters, be sure to take proper precautions per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in light of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.)

“The 355” - Jan. 7

An all-women group of spies who band together to retrieve a badass weapon, while another queenpin clocks their every move? Sign us up for this already. And Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain are in it? Take our money. If the trailer’s use of “Run This Town” by Jay-Z, Rihanna and Ye is any indication, “The 355” is about to be one of next year’s most thrilling rides in theaters. — Candice Frederick

“Scream” - Jan. 14

Real life is scary enough, but there truly is something satisfying about watching a slasher film in the dead of winter. That’s why this relaunch of a classic franchise is right on time. A new Ghostface emerges, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) must figure out who exactly is under the mask this time. To be completely honest, though, I don’t care who’s under the mask. I’m just ready for some escapism in the form of jump-worthy moments for two hours straight. — Taryn Finley

“Moonfall” - Feb. 4

What if the crew aboard Apollo 11 in 1969 actually found something both miraculous and dangerous on their mission to the moon, and never told anyone about it? And now that something might destroy humankind as we know it? That’s what “Moonfall,” the Halle Berry-led sci-fi thriller, proposes as a new crew of astronauts attempt to stop the moon itself from colliding with Earth. This is what the theatrical experience was made for. — Candice Frederick

“Here Before” - Feb. 11

Who knows what’s really lurking beneath the surface of writer-director Stacey Gregg’s tale about a mother (Andrea Riseborough) who sees visions of a little girl following the death of her own daughter several years prior. But one thing seems for sure: Even the trailer for “Here Before” haunts you long after you’ve watched it. — Candice Frederick

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” - Feb. 18

Two things are true. One: There is no possible reason for another installment in the run-into-the-ground “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise. And two: Fans are absolutely going to watch it, if only out of curiosity. What is actually up with Leatherface nearly 50 years after he tortured young people to death in the first film? Director David Blue Garcia attempts to unravel that mystery, and propel a new one, in this surely creepy new film. — Candice Frederick

Ethan Hawke delivers some major scares as a sadistic killer in "The Black Phone." UNIVERSAL

“The Black Phone” - June 24

It’s rare to see Ethan Hawke play the scary villain in a horror movie. He’s usually the guy being terrorized by masked brutes, as in “The Purge,” or being haunted by a phantom on the other side of a video screen, like in “Sinister.” But in “The Black Phone,” he’s the horrifying baddie toting a black balloon who goes around abducting children and locking them in a cold chamber where their imaginations run wild. *Shivers* — Candice Frederick

“Nope” - July 22

Now, we don’t know what the hell “Nope” is about. But we do know that Jordan Peele does the social thriller sub-genre very well. Combine that with stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun (marking Kaluuya and Peele’s first collaboration since the latter’s game-changing directorial debut “Get Out”). There’s a lot of mystery around what “Nope” could be about, but that’s not going to stop us from saying yes. — Taryn Finley

“Bros” - Aug. 12

It’s hard to believe that “Bros” will be the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio, but here we are. With director Nicholas Stoller, funnyman Billy Eichner pens and stars in a romp about two gay male friends who may possibly fall in love with each other. Oh, and the movie features an all-LGBTQ lead cast that includes Luke Macfarlane, Amanda Bearse, Guillermo Diaz and Bowen Yang. Ready. — Candice Frederick

“Mission Impossible 7” - Sept. 30

Honestly, we have very little information thus far about the seventh installment in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster series, but he’ll probably scale buildings, jump out of airplanes and land safely on the ground. Several cast members, including Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames (the mysterious antihero Ilsa Faust and intelligence operative Luther Stickell, respectively), will reprise their roles in this endlessly entertaining spy/action franchise sure to at least keep our hearts pounding in theaters. — Candice Frederick

“Halloween Ends” - Oct. 14

OK, so the previous film, “Halloween Kills,” left much to be desired this year. But we came this far in a series with countless sequels, so we might as well finish it, right? Spoiler alert for the previous movie, “Halloween Kills”: The evil Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) has killed Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), the daughter of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). So, you just know the ultimate final girl is going to go absolutely medieval on Michael in “Halloween Ends.” Come hell or high water, we will be watching. ― Candice Frederick

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Nov. 11

It’s hard to conceptualize what “Black Panther” will be without the physical presence of Chadwick Boseman, who perhaps more than anyone else led the charge in breaking down ceilings and walls for Black kids, fans and audiences alike, giving them the freedom to imagine themselves as superheroes. In 2018, “Black Panther” gave us the kind of bold representation that had been missing from comic book films, and Boseman brought a dignity, grace and power to the title role that has had a multigenerational impact. Marvel has chosen not to recast the role of T’Challa, thankfully. Though the sequel reportedly follows the natural order of events from the comic book, leading Shuri (Letitia Wright) to become the new Black Panther, I can’t help but mourn a little. I don’t doubt, however, that director Ryan Coogler and the cast will honor Boseman the way he deserves. — Taryn Finley

“Creed III” - Nov. 23