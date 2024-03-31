18 Infuriating Times Movies Tried To Convince Us A Female Movie Character Was Ugly, Despite The Fact They Were Played By A Gorgeous Celebrity

A lot of movies try to make us think a character is supposed to be ugly...when that character is played by one of the most beautiful people on the planet.
Warner Bros. Pictures
It's absolutely ridiculous, and seems to happen even more with female characters — which can influence young girls to think "Gee, if this beautiful actor is supposed to look 'ugly,' and I don't even look like them, what am I supposed to be?"
20th Century Fox
Here are 18 ridiculous times Hollywood tried to make us think women were ugly when they definitely were not:
Bianca in "The DUFF" (played by Mae Whitman)
Lionsgate
Advertisement
Gretchen in "Mean Girls" (played by Lacey Chabert)
Paramount Pictures
Needy in "Jennifer's Body" (played by Amanda Seyfried)
20th Century Fox
Kate in "John Tucker Must Die" (played by Brittany Snow)
20th Century Fox
Advertisement
Sam in "Sixteen Candles" (played by Molly Ringwald)
Universal Pictures
Aimee in "The Spectacular Now" (played by Shailene Woodley)
A24
Gracie in "Miss Congeniality" (played by Sandra Bullock)
Warner Bros. Pictures
Advertisement
Laney from "She's All That" (played by Rachel Leigh Cook)
Miramax Films
Natalie in "House Bunny" (played by Emma Stone)
Sony Pictures Releasing
...and Skeeter in "The Help" (also played by Emma Stone)
Walt Disney StudiosMotion Pictures
Advertisement
Sam in "A Cinderella Story" (played by Hilary Duff)
Warner Bros. Pictures
...and the ugly stepsisters (played by Madeline Zima and Andrea Avery)
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Tai in "Clueless" (played by Brittany Murphy)
Paramount Pictures
Advertisement
Hermione in the "Harry Potter" series (played by Emma Watson)
Warner Bros.
...and also Pansy Parkinson (played by Scarlett Byrne)
Warner Bros.
Nadine from "The Edge of Seventeen" (played by Hailee Steinfeld)
STX Entertainment
Advertisement
Mia from "The Princess Diaries" (played by Anne Hathaway)
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
And finally, Jamie from "A Walk to Remember" (played by Mandy Moore)
Warner Bros. Pictures