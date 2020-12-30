11 Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of December 2020

More than 40 movies will leave Netflix on Dec. 31.

This list includes classics like the “Indiana Jones” series and “Back to the Future.” It includes romantic movies such as “The Notebook” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” It even has a film that features someone getting put through a wood chipper (not a spoiler if I don’t tell you which movie ― maybe it’s “Pride & Prejudice,” who’s to say?).

Basically, Netflix is about to lose a ton of good movies, and you only have a few hours left to watch them one last time.

New Line Cinema/"The Notebook" "The Notebook" is leaving Netflix.

I’m particularly sad about a few of these departures, such as “Being John Malkovich” and “Fargo.” I’m less sad about the fact that “The Dukes of Hazzard” will leave the service. Netflix added “Dukes” back in October, a confounding choice in 2020 given its celebration of the Confederacy. Looks like it didn’t last long in any case.

You can see the full list of December departures at the bottom of this article.

Below, I’ve compiled 11 recommendations from the full list along with the movies’ trailers.

And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.



Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost