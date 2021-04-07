Spring is the season of renewal ... unless you’re these movies and shows on Netflix.

Nearly 40 items are set to leave the streaming platform throughout April. For movies, that includes the award-winning lesbian love story “Carol,” the Quentin Tarantino Western “Django Unchained” and Bong Joon-ho’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi film “Snowpiercer.”

The Weinstein Company Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett star as lovers in 1950s New York in "Carol."

It’s also last call for Seasons 1-3 of “Kingdom,” Season 9 of “Married at First Sight” and Seasons 1-3 of “The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass,” in which judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry show viewers how to properly create some of the treats the bakers tackle in the regular series.

The groundbreaking documentary “Blackfish,” which exposed some of the questionable practices at SeaWorld theme parks, is also due to depart Netflix at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of leaving movies and shows below.

HuffPost

“Honey: Rise Up and Dance”

April 4

“Backfire”

April 11

“Time Trap”

April 12

“Married at First Sight” (Season 9)

“Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” (Season 1)

April 13

“Antidote”

April 14

“Eddie Murphy: Delirious”

“The New Romantic”

“Once Upon a Time in London”

“Thor: Tales of Asgard”

April 15

“Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”

April 19

“Carol”

“The Vatican Tapes”

April 20

“The Last Resort”

April 21

“The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass” (Seasons 1-3)

April 22

“Liv and Maddie” (Seasons 1-4)

April 23

“Mirror Mirror”

April 24

“Django Unchained”

April 26

“The Sapphires”

April 27

“The Car”

“Doom”

April 28

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

April 30

“17 Again”

“Blackfish”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Den of Thieves”

“How to Be a Latin Lover”

“I Am Legend”

“Jumping the Broom”

“Kingdom” (Seasons 1-3)

“Knock Knock”

“Palm Trees in the Snow”

“Platoon”

“Runaway Bride”

“Snowpiercer”

“The Green Hornet”

“The Indian in the Cupboard”