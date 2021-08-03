Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August

Bad news for fans of modern classics like “The Departed” and “The Big Lebowski”: You won’t be able to stream those movies on Netflix after this month.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in August, but at least 50 are set to depart. That number includes aforementioned Scorsese and Coen brothers films, as well as the biographical drama “The Social Network” and horror flick “The Ring.”

The Departed

As for TV shows, both seasons of “Jericho” and two seasons of “Mother Goose Club” are also on their way out.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

HuffPost

August 1

“American Assassin”

August 4

“#cats_the_mewvie”

August 7

“The Promise”

August 9

“El Cartel” (Season 1)

“El Cartel 2” (Season 1)

“Nightcrawler”

August 12

“Safety Not Guaranteed”

“Scary Movie 5”

August 14

“Mother Goose Club” (Seasons 1-2)

August 15

“Jericho” (Seasons 1-2)

“Wish I Was Here”

August 20

“Kill the Irishman”

“Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom”

“The Founder”

August 22

“1BR”

August 26

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

August 27

“A Princess for Christmas”

August 29

“Strange but True”

August 30

“Casino Royale”

“The Eichmann Show”

“Full Out”

“Quantum of Solace”

“Stranger than Fiction”

August 31

“Adrift”

“Angel Eyes”

“The Big Lebowski”

“Chinatown”

“The Departed”

“Election”

“The Girl Next Door”

“Hey Arnold! The Movie”

“Hot Rod”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Love Actually”

“Love Happens”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“The Muppets”

“Muppets Most Wanted”

“Nacho Libre”

“Moon Kingdom”

“Pootie Tang”

“The Prince & Me”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Resident Evil: Extinction”

“The Ring”

“Road to Perdition”

“The Social Network”

“Superbad”