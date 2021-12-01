Cinephiles, take note! It’s your last chance to stream a number of critically acclaimed films on Netflix.

More than 120 titles are joining the streaming platform in December, but at least 60 are set to depart. Those leaving include Academy Award-winning films like “Titanic,” “Cold Mountain” and “The Theory of Everything.”

The first two will exit the platform at the end of the month, but the third is out on Dec. 15. Other film critic picks on the way out include “Do the Right Thing,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Zodiac.”

Handout "Titanic" is leaving Netflix this month.

The list of departing movies also includes lighter fare like “What a Girl Wants,” “A Cinderella Story,” “Serendipity” and the first three films in the family-friendly “Spy Kids” franchise.

As for television shows, all six seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Private Practice” are on their way out on Dec. 21. The earliest season of “The Great British Baking Show” currently available on Netflix will depart at the end of the month, as will the nine seasons of “Forensic Files” on the platform.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Dec. 3

“The Last O.G.” (Seasons 1-2)

Dec. 4

“The Guest”

Dec. 7

“Before I Fall”

Dec. 8

“It Comes at Night”

“Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas”

Dec. 13

“Halt and Catch Fire” (Seasons 1-4)

“Fifty: The Series” (Seasons 1-2)

“Saint Seiya” (Seasons 1-6)

Dec. 15

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Maps to the Stars”

“The Theory of Everything”

Dec. 21

“Jacob’s Ladder”

“Private Practice” (Seasons 1-6)

Dec. 25

“Captain Fantastic”

Dec. 30

“Winchester”

Dec. 31

“A Cinderella Story”

“American Gangster”

“Beethoven”

“Beethoven’s 2nd”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Cold Mountain”

“Defiance”

“The Devil Inside”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Forensic Files” (Collections 1-9)

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” (Parts 1-5)

“Fullmetal Alchemist” (Season 1)

“Ghost”

“Gladiator”

“The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings” (Season 1)

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

“The Last Airbender”

“Like Crazy”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Love Jones”

“The Lovely Bones”

“The Machinist”

“Magnolia”

“Memoirs of a Geisha”

“My Fair Lady”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Puss in Boots”

“Rumor Has It...”

“Serendipity”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3: Game Over”

“Stuart Little”

“The Strangers”

“Titanic”

“Tommy Boy”

“Underworld”

“Underworld: Awakening”

“Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”

“What a Girl Wants”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

“Zodiac”