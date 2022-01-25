Calling all Seth Rogen fans! It’s your last chance to stream three of his films on Netflix.

Nearly 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in February, but 30 are set to depart. Those leaving include “Observe and Report” and “The Interview” ― two comedies in which Rogen stars — as well as “Step Brothers,” which also features the actor in a small role.

A number of other comedic films are on their way out, including “Grown Ups,” “Sex Drive” and “Here Comes the Boom.”

Sony Pictures "Step Brothers" on Netflix.

If romance is more your thing, you might want to stream “Chocolat,” “Something Borrowed” and “Sabrina” before all three leave the streaming service at the end of February. And if coming-of-age comedy-dramas appeal to you, don’t miss “Edge of Seventeen.”

Some sci-fi movies are also departing in the late February batch. Those include “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Total Recall” (sorry Schwarzenegger fans) and “Mars Attacks!”

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Feb. 1

“Await Further Instructions”

“Grown Ups”

Feb. 8

“Polaroid”

Feb. 9

“Hitler — A Career”

Feb. 10

“Good Time”

Feb. 15

“Studio 54”

Feb. 16

“Drunk Parents”

Feb. 20

“Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey”

Feb. 25

“No Escape”

Feb. 26

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Border Security: America’s Front Line” (Season 2)

“Chocolat”

“Dances With Wolves”

“The Darkest Hour”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Here Comes the Boom”

“The Interview”

“Labyrinth”

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Observe and Report”

“Rain Man”

“Sabrina”

“Sex Drive”

“Something Borrowed”

“Soul Surfer”

“Step Brothers”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“Total Recall”