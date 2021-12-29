Bad news for fans of “The Twilight Saga.” It’s your last chance to stream the series of vampire romance films on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in January, but at least 24 are set to depart. Those leaving include all five “Twilight” movies, which were adapted from the bestselling young adult novels by Stephenie Meyer.

Advertisement

Other films on their way out next month include Bong Joon-ho’s film adaptation of “Snowpiercer,” Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring,” and Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island.”

Summit Entertainment "The Twilight Saga" is leaving Netflix in January.

As for TV shows, all five seasons of the British-American sitcom “Episodes” will be departing on Jan. 5. The Irish series “Hardy Bucks” is also on its way out on Jan. 10.

Bronies may be disappointed to learn that seasons 1-8 of “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” will also be gone at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Advertisement

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Jan. 1

“Snowpiercer”

Jan. 5

Advertisement

“Episodes” (Seasons 1-5)

Jan. 6

“A Ghost Story”

“Ballerina”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

Jan. 10

“Hardy Bucks” (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 11

“Betty White: First Lady of Television”

Jan. 15

Advertisement

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“Twilight”

Jan. 17

“The Bling Ring”

“Homefront”

Jan. 21

“The Shannara Chronicles” (Seasons 1-2)

Advertisement

Jan. 31

“Bleach: The Entry”

“Bleach: The Rescue”

“Bleach: The Substitute”

“Cloud Atlas”

“The General’s Daughter”

“My Girl 2”

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Seasons 1-8)

“Mystic River”

“Shutter Island”