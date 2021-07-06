Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July

Calling all Julia Roberts fans! It’s your last chance to watch a number of the star’s famous films on Netflix.
Nearly 140 titles are joining the streaming platform in July, but about 40 are set to depart. That includes a few movies starring Roberts: “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Eat Pray Love” and “Hook.”
It’s also last call for 2015 Academy Awards Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” and “The Patriot.” As for TV shows, Season 1 of “Love Sick: The Series” and all of “Hinterland” are also on their way out.
Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.
July 5
“The Iron Lady”
July 7
“The Invitation”
July 14
“Holidays”
July 15
“The Princess and the Frog”
July 19
“Love Sick: The Series” (Season 1)
July 22
“Oh My Ghost”
“Oh My Ghost 2”
“Oh My Ghost 3”
“Oh My Ghost 4”
July 28
“The Croods”
July 30
“Spotlight”
July 31
“A Clockwork Orange”
“Bride of Chucky”
“Child’s Play 2”
“Child’s Play 3”
“Eat Pray Love”
“Four Christmases”
“Freak Show”
“Fred Claus”
“Friends with Benefits”
“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”
“Grand Designs” (Season 10 and 15)
“Hardcore Henry”
“Hinterland” (Seasons 1-3)
“Hook”
“Horns”
“Jupiter Ascending”
“King Arthur”
“Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends” (Season 1)
“The Little Rascals”
“Mad Max”
“My Best Friend’s Wedding”
“Nacho Libre”
“Nights in Rodanthe”
“The Patriot”
“Remember Me”
“Seed of Chucky”
“Step Up: Revolution”
“Your Highness”
“Zombieland”