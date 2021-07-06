Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July

Calling all Julia Roberts fans! It’s your last chance to watch a number of the star’s famous films on Netflix .

Nearly 140 titles are joining the streaming platform in July , but about 40 are set to depart. That includes a few movies starring Roberts: “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Eat Pray Love” and “Hook.”

It’s also last call for 2015 Academy Awards Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” and “The Patriot.” As for TV shows, Season 1 of “Love Sick: The Series” and all of “Hinterland” are also on their way out.