This month, we’re saying hello to summer and goodbye to a number of movies and shows on Netflix.

Nearly 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in June, but about 40 are set to depart. For films, that includes classics like “Scarface” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy ― as well as more recent favorites such as “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “20th Century Women.”

Universal Pictures via Getty Images The "Back to the Future" trilogy leaves Netflix this month.

It’s also the last call for all eight seasons of “Portlandia” and all three seasons of “Hannibal,” so comedy and horror fans will have to find something else to fill the fear and laughter void.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

HuffPost

June 1

“Alone” (Season 6)

“Mother Goose Club” (Seasons 1-2)

June 4

“Hannibal” (Seasons 1-3)

June 6

“Searching for Bobby Fischer”

June 9

“Portlandia” (Seasons 1-8)

June 17

“Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers”

June 21

“Dark Skies”

June 26

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

June 27

“20th Century Women”

“Tales of the City” (Season 1)

June 28

“Bratz: The Movie”

June 30

“30 Minutes or Less”

“A Bridge Too Far”

“Acts of Violence”

“Back to the Future”

“Back to the Future Part II”

“Back to the Future Part III”

“Bonnie and Clyde”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

“Enter the Dragon”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“From Paris with Love”

“Gothika”

“Immortals”

“Invictus”

“Jason X”

“Leprechaun”

“Scarface”

“Tayo the Little Bus” (Seasons 2-3)

“The Accountant of Auschwitz”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“The Land Before Time”

“The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure”

“The Roommate”

“The Twilight Zone” (Seasons 1-5)

“Training Day”

“Twin Peaks” (Seasons 1-2)