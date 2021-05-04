Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Michelle Williams fans may be disappointed this month, as both “Brokeback Mountain” and “My Week with Marilyn” are leaving Netflix.

At least 90 titles are joining the streaming platform in May, but more than 30 are set to depart. Those leaving Netflix include the aforementioned award-winning films, as well as “Milk,” “Miracle” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Several comedies are on the way out as well, including “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” and “Waiting...”

Alamy "Brokeback Mountain" leaves Netflix on May 31.

On the TV show front, it’s last call for Seasons 1-3 of “American Crime,” Season 10 of “Hoarders” and every season of the BBC adaptation “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

May 1

“Hoarders” (Season 10)

May 3

“War Horse”

May 5

“Hangman”

May 6

“City of God: 10 Years Later”

“Lockout”

May 7

“The Chosen Ones ”

“House at the End of the Street”

May 10

“Quartet”

May 14

“Sherlock” (Series 1-4)

May 18

“Trumbo”

May 29

“American Crime” (Seasons 1-3)

“My Week with Marilyn”

“The One I Love”

May 31

“50 First Dates”

“Act of Valor”

“All Dogs Go to Heaven”

“The Blair Witch Project”

“Brokeback Mountain”

“The Boy”

“Deliver Us from Eva”

“The Help”

“I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry”

“Julie & Julia”

“Marauders”

“Milk”

“Miracle”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior”

“The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption”

“Soul Surfer”

“Striptease”