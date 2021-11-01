This month, we’re saying hello to the holiday season and goodbye to a number of movies and shows on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in November, but at least 40 are set to depart. That number includes Ryan Coogler’s biographical drama “Fruitvale Station,” which leaves on Nov. 11.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, the 2013 film is based on the death of Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man who was killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police officer at the Fruitvale district station in Oakland in 2009. “Fruitvale Station” was Coogler’s feature directorial review and won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film at Sundance Film Festival.

Significant Productions "Fruitvale Station" on Netflix.

Jon Favreau’s feel-good movie “Chef” is set to leave on Nov. 30, as are two films starring Hilary Swank ― “Million Dollar Baby” and “Freedom Writers.” On the comedy side, November is also last call for “Pineapple Express,” “School of Rock” and “The Lovers.”

As for television shows, all six seasons of the Fox’s musical hit “Glee” are on their way out at the end of the month. The critically acclaimed British crime drama “Broadchurch” will also see the end of its Netflix reign on Nov. 26.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Nov. 1

“My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree”

“My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!”

Nov. 4

“Bucket List”

“The Lovers”

Nov. 5

“The Late Bloomer”

Nov. 7

“Sleepless”

Nov. 10

“A Single Man”

Nov. 11

“Fruitvale Station”

Nov. 14

“America’s Next Top Model” (Season 19)

“America’s Next Top Model” (Season 20)

“K-on! the movie”

“K-On!” (Seasons 1-2)

“Survivor: Heroes vs Villains (Season 20)

“Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28)

Nov. 15

“Safe House”

Nov. 17

“Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List”

Nov. 19

“Spy Kids: All the Time in the World”

Nov. 21

“Beverly Hills Ninja”

“Machete Kills”

Nov. 26

“Broadchurch” (Seasons 1-3)

Nov. 29

“Man Down” (Seasons 1-4)

Nov. 30

“3 Days to Kill”

“A Knight’s Tale”

“American Outlaws”

“Are You The One” (Seasons 1-2)

“Battlefield Earth

“Chef

“Clear and Present Danger

“Freedom Writers

“Glee” (Seasons 1-6)

“The Happytime Murders”

“Ink Master” (Seasons 1-2)

“Letters to Juliet”

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“Peppermint”

“Pineapple Express”

“Rake” (Seasons 1-4)

“Richard Pryor: Live in Concert”

“School of Rock”

“Stargate SG-1” (Seasons 1-10)

“TURN: Washington’s Spies” (Seasons 1-4)