Bad news for Trekkies: The amount of “Star Trek” content on Netflix is about to diminish considerably.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in September, but almost 40 are set to depart. That number includes all seasons of “Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Star Trek: Enterprise” and “Star Trek: Voyager,” as well as the 2009 film “Star Trek.”

All three “Austin Powers” movies will also be leaving at the end of the month, as will “The Karate Kid,” “The Karate Kid Part II” and “The Karate Kid Part III.”

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images All three seasons of the original "Star Trek" series are set to leave Netflix at the end of September.

As for other TV shows, Netflix is also losing all seasons of the British crime series “Ripper Street,” the horror drama “Penny Dreadful” and the sitcom “I”m Sorry.”

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Sept. 3

“Kicking and Screaming”

Sept. 6

“Midnight Special”

Sept. 7

“Ripper Street” (Series 1-5)

Sept. 11

“Turbo”

Sept. 12

“I’m Sorry” (Seasons 1-2)

Sept. 14

“Pawn Stars” (Season 2)

Sept. 15

“Angry Birds” (Seasons 1-2)

“As Above, So Below”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

Sept. 16

“Penny Dreadful” (Seasons 1-3)

Sept. 18

“Beauty & the Beast” (Seasons 1-4)

Sept. 26

“The Grandmaster”

Sept. 30

“Air Force One”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Boogie Nights”

“Cradle 2 the Grave”

“Evil: Season 1”

“Fools Rush In”

“Insidious”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“No Strings Attached”

“The Pianist”

“Prom Night”

“The Queen”

“Star Trek”

“Star Trek: Enterprise” (Seasons 1-4)

“Star Trek” (Seasons 1-3)

“Star Trek: Voyager” (Seasons 1-7)

“The Unicorn” (Season 1)