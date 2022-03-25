Cinephiles, take note. It’s your last chance to stream a number of Academy Award-nominated films on Netflix.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in April, but 23 are set to depart. That includes Oscar nominees like “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Moneyball,” “August: Osage County” and “The Florida Project,” as well as Best Picture winner “The Artist.”

Other films on their way out next month include romantic movies like “About Time,” “Dear John” and “First Knight.”

Getty Images via Getty Images "Dawson's Creek" will be leaving the streaming service at the end of April.

As for TV shows, we’ve got bad news for “Dawson’s Creek” fans. All six seasons are set to leave on April 30, so get your ’90s teen drama fix before then.

And Trekkies may be sad to learn that all seven seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” will be gone on April 1.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

April 1

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Seasons 1-7)

April 2

“Truth or Dare”

April 4

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

April 5

“The Florida Project”

April 8

“House of the Witch”

April 15

“About Time”

April 18

“Miss Sloane”

April 24

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

April 25

“The Artist”

April 26

“August: Osage County”

April 29

“El señor de los Cielos” (Seasons 1-7)

“Hostel”

April 30

“Dawson’s Creek” (Seasons 1-6)

“Dear John”

“First Knight”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Moneyball”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“Snatch”

“Stripes”

“Superman Returns”

“The Shawshank Redemption”