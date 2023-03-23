Home & LivingNetflixnew girl

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April 2023

"New Girl" and "The IT Crowd" are among the titles departing the streaming platform next month.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Bad news for sitcom fans who’ve been getting their fix on Netflix. More than 100 titles are joining the streaming service in April, but 18 are set to depart, including three beloved sitcoms.

All seven seasons of “New Girl” will no longer be available on April 9, so you’ve only got a couple more weeks left to enjoy Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston and the rest of the loft crew on Netflix. However, starting April 17, you can catch the show on Hulu and Peacock.

The other two sitcoms on the way out are British comedy hits, “The IT Crowd,” a critically acclaimed series that has developed a cult following, and the BBC comedy “Cuckoo.”

“The IT Crowd” will be gone on April 25 and “Cuckoo” on April 18.

"New Girl" will leave Netflix in April.
20th Century Fox Television
"New Girl" will leave Netflix in April.

A number of interesting movies will also leave Netflix next month, like 2010’s “Leap Year.” Starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, the rom-com mostly takes place in Ireland and is centered around the late February holiday, so perhaps people aren’t as interested in watching past March.

April also marks the departure of the 2002 Academy Award-winning crime drama “Road to Perdition” and the 2010 box office bomb-turned-cult classic “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

HuffPost

April 1

“Turbo FAST” (Seasons 1-3)

April 3

“What Lies Below”

April 7

“Hush”

April 9

“New Girl” (Seasons 1-7)

April 11

“Married at First Sight” (Season 10)

April 12

“The Baker and the Beauty” (Season 1)

April 18

“Cuckoo” (Seasons 1-5)

April 20

“The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show” (Seasons 1-4)

April 23

“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”

April 24

“Bill Nye: Science Guy”

April 25

“The IT Crowd” (Series 1-5)

April 27

“Señora Acero” (Seasons 1-5)

April 28

“Ash vs. Evil Dead” (Seasons 1-3)

April 30

“Den of Thieves”

“Empire State”

“Leap Year”

“Road to Perdition”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

