Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August

Horror fans, take note! It’s the last call for multiple hit scary movies on Netflix.

More than 80 titles are joining the streaming service in August, but 22 are set to depart, including two hit supernatural horror films ― 2002′s “The Ring” and 2007′s “Paranormal Activity.” Another spooky offering on the way out is the TV show “Scream,” an anthology series based on the hit slasher movies of the same name.

The show ran on MTV for two seasons starting in 2015 and was renewed for a third season by VH1, which aired the final six episodes in 2019. Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the aforementioned projects ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images "Sister, Sister" is among the shows leaving

On the non-horror side, multiple Academy Award-winning films will no longer be available on Netflix by August end. “Les Misérables” (2012) departs on August 15, and “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018) is out on the last day of the month.

All six seasons of the beloved ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister” and both seasons of the History Channel’s Middle Ages drama “Knightfall” leave the platform in August as well.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

Aug. 12

“Knightfall” (Seasons 1-2)

Aug. 14

“Winx Club” (Seasons 6-7)

Aug. 15

“Les Misérables”

Aug. 24

“Jobs”

Aug. 31

“A Knight’s Tale”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time”

“InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass”

“InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler”

“InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island”

“The Italian Job”

“Mean Girls”

“Moving Art” (Seasons 1-3)

“Open Season”

“Open Season 2”

“Paranormal Activity”

“The Ring”

“Salt”

“Scream” (Seasons 1-3)

“She’s Gotta Have It”

“Sister, Sister” (Seasons 1-6)