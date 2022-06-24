Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July 2022

We’ve got bad news for Liz Lemon fans with a Netflix subscription.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in July, but 26 are set to depart. That number includes all seven seasons of “30 Rock,” which will be gone at the end of the month.

Other shows on the way out are “Chicago Med” (out July 21) and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (gone July 1).

NBC via Getty Images "30 Rock" will no longer be available on Netflix at the end of July.

Several popular films are also getting the boot next month, including Academy Award winners “The Social Network,” “Forrest Gump,” and “Django Unchained.” The same goes for horror movies like “Annabelle: Creation,” “Friday the 13th,” “The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia,” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D.”

As for lighter fare, rom-com fans might want to stream “You’ve Got Mail,” “Home Again” and “Love Actually” before they’re no longer available on Netflix at the end of July.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

July 1

“The Social Network”

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Seasons 1-7)

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”

July 6

“Brick Mansions”

July 7

“Home Again”

“Midnight Sun”

July 11

“The Strangers: Prey at Night”

July 14

“The Brave”

July 15

“Radium Girls”

July 19

“Annabelle: Creation”

July 21

“Chicago Med” (Seasons 1-5)

July 23

“Django Unchained”

July 25

Banana Split

July 31

“21”

“30 Rock” (Seasons 1-7)

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Forrest Gump”

“Friday the 13th”

“The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”

“Lean on Me”

“Little Women”

“Love Actually”

“My Girl”

“Poms”

“Texas Chainsaw 3D”