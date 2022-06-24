Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July 2022

"30 Rock" and "You've Got Mail" are among the titles departing the streaming platform this month.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

We’ve got bad news for Liz Lemon fans with a Netflix subscription.

More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in July, but 26 are set to depart. That number includes all seven seasons of “30 Rock,” which will be gone at the end of the month.

Other shows on the way out are “Chicago Med” (out July 21) and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (gone July 1).

"30 Rock" will no longer be available on Netflix at the end of July.
NBC via Getty Images
Several popular films are also getting the boot next month, including Academy Award winners “The Social Network,” “Forrest Gump,” and “Django Unchained.” The same goes for horror movies like “Annabelle: Creation,” “Friday the 13th,” “The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia,” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D.”

As for lighter fare, rom-com fans might want to stream “You’ve Got Mail,” “Home Again” and “Love Actually” before they’re no longer available on Netflix at the end of July.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

July 1

“The Social Network”

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Seasons 1-7)

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”

July 6

“Brick Mansions”

July 7

“Home Again”

“Midnight Sun”

July 11

“The Strangers: Prey at Night”

July 14

“The Brave”

July 15

“Radium Girls”

July 19

“Annabelle: Creation”

July 21

“Chicago Med” (Seasons 1-5)

July 23

“Django Unchained”

July 25

Banana Split

July 31

“21”

“30 Rock” (Seasons 1-7)

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Forrest Gump”

“Friday the 13th”

“The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”

“Lean on Me”

“Little Women”

“Love Actually”

“My Girl”

“Poms”

“Texas Chainsaw 3D”

“You’ve Got Mail”

