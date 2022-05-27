Calling all cinephiles! It’s your last chance to stream some critically acclaimed films on Netflix.

Nearly 130 titles are joining the streaming platform in June, but 28 are set to depart. That includes Academy Award-winning movies like “Her,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and “My Fair Lady” ― all of which leave on June 30.

Other award winners on the way out are “Lady Bird” (June 2), “Silver Linings Playbook” (June 17) and “Into the Wild” (June 30).

A24 "Lady Bird" will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix as of June 2.

Some shows are also getting the boot next month. The historical drama “Reign” will only be available until June 23, and the police procedural “Criminal Minds” is set to depart on June 29.

On the lighter side, Netflix is also losing the mockumentary series “Documentary Now!” (June 2) and the comedy-drama “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.”

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below.

June 2

“Documentary Now!” (Seasons 1-3)

“Lady Bird”

June 6

“The Night Shift” (Seasons 1-4)

“Vampire Academy”

June 13

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Seasons 1-5)

June 17

“Silver Linings Playbook”

June 23

“Reign” (Seasons 1-3)

June 29

“Criminal Minds” (Seasons 1-12)

June 30

“Corpse Bride”

“Desperado”

“Eagle Eye”

“Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter”

“The Exorcist”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Godzilla”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Her”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Into the Wild”

“Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me”

“Just Go With It”

“Looper”

“Memoirs of a Geisha”

“Midnight in Paris”

“My Fair Lady”

“The Originals” (Seasons 1-4)

“Shrek Forever After”